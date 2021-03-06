Truck driver killed in Belmont crash identified

A truck driver killed in a rollover crash in Belmont early Thursday morning has been identified as Fabustino Soto, 44 of Hadley, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Friday.

Soto was delivering produce for Chang Farms of Whately around 2:50 a.m. when he lost control of the 25-foot box truck. The vehicle rolled over on the driver’s side and landed in a snowbank on Common Street, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.