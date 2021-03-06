Mass. reports 63,828 new COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 63,828 to 2,069,628, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 74,520 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.2 percent of the 2,428,550 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,390,259 first shots and 672,014 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

There were 7,355 total shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state reported.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

