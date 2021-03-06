A continuing challenge to make the most of Madison Park

Today, Minuteman has a new state-of the-art facility, while Madison Park is still severely under-resourced, still housed in an awful facility, and is once again being led by its third headmaster in three years.

Re “At Madison Park, career paths stunted” by Meghan Irons (Page A1, Feb. 28): Twenty-one years ago, I worked at Madison Park High School and was simultaneously a member of the Minuteman Regional Vocational School Committee. At the time, Madison Park was severely under-resourced, housed in an awful facility, and was being led by its third headmaster in three years. Minuteman’s facility wasn’t much better, but its leadership was stable and it had the highest per-pupil spending of any vocational school in the state.

Advertisement

Most Massachusetts vocational high schools, serving urban populations, are highly successful in their mission. The secret of their success is in their governance, with school committees focused on their unique school’s mission. But there are budgetary issues here too. The enhanced state aid allocated for per-pupil vocational funding, which recognizes the significant costs of such education, can’t leave regional vocational schools; however, in a larger district, such as Boston, that money can (and often does) flow elsewhere.

Boston students can succeed in vocational programs at rates consistent with their peers in Lowell, Lawrence, Brockton, New Bedford, Fall River, and Chelsea. Boston is a city with tremendous opportunities, but its students can’t reach their potential without the governance and resources that make vocational education a success in other Massachusetts schools.

Paul Schlichtman

Arlington

The writer is a member of the Arlington School Committee.





Pathway must be set toward high-wage, high-growth careers

Meghan Irons’s story on Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, which looked at the school’s cosmetology program, raises several important questions about the definition of student success and the best ways to achieve it.

It is not enough to be hopeful that students will simply attend classes in subject areas that fail to prepare them for high-wage, high-growth careers. James Rooney, president of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, was right to call for an audit of all current programs to match offerings to labor market demand, a point reinforced by the Boston Public Schools’ own review, which recommended changing or eliminating more than half of the existing programs at Madison Park.

Advertisement

Massachusetts vocational schools are generally recognized as successful. However, continual assessment of offerings is essential to ensure alignment with labor market demand so that students can achieve successful careers. A recent analysis of our state’s programs identified only 12 percent of credentials awarded in Massachusetts high schools that are in high demand in the labor market.

Rather than resist the elimination of programs like cosmetology, which one school official said would “take away . . . a lot of reasons that girls would come to school,” we need to inspire passion in all students for career pathways in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), health care, and other fields of growing importance and relevance in metro Boston and nationally.

Setting attendance and graduation as goals without regard for post-graduation success or college and career readiness is a dead end. Boston’s adolescents deserve a vocational school with the resources and programs to inspire and equip them for financial independence and rewarding work.

Bill Walczak

Chair

Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education

Boston





To lift students from poverty, Boston needs to transform vocational education

The City of Boston could strike a major blow against income inequality and the lack of access to Boston’s better jobs for Black and brown students by transforming Madison Park Technical Vocational High School (and preparation in early grades) into a much stronger pathway to high-quality careers for those who want it.

Advertisement

Here’s what we need:

▪ A new, named initiative to transform tech-voc education that reflects clear understanding that children of color and children from marginalized communities have not had access to Boston’s better jobs sufficient to escape poverty.

▪ Dedicated leadership, with a director reporting only to the superintendent of schools, and with an office and qualified staff responsible for the following: recruitment, hiring, and support for more qualified teaching, administrative, and support staff, particularly from the affected communities; partnerships with businesses, entrepreneurs, and other job providers; community outreach and information; preparatory programs in grades five through eight; research to inform the development of programs and the success or remaining needs of students and staff, including students with special learning needs and accommodations; adequate, updated facilities and coordination of facilities use with adult programs; and development of programs as the job market provides opportunities.

▪ A major infusion of city, state, and federal funding, with sustainable allocations by line item, because offerings won’t be transformed within the existing Boston Public Schools budget.

▪ Staffing appropriate to a tech-voc program, with some staff at lower grade levels.

▪ Adult programs, including out-of-school youth programs and decarceration and returning citizens programs, coordinated with the BPS programs.

Advertisement

Judith Baker

Dorchester

The writer is a retired teacher, who worked at Madison Park and the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, and is a member of Friends of Madison Park.





Cosmetology program’s team should be lauded

I work as an instructional writing coach at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and am well acquainted with the cosmetology program and the teacher team there — two talented, capable, compassionate teachers who continually seek to improve their teaching practice, connect their students with experts in the field, and provide rich learning experiences.

This year, the team has stretched outside their comfort zone to teach a hands-on subject remotely, to teach with an antiracist lens, and to care for their students’ social and emotional needs during an exceedingly challenging time.

Other glaring omissions from the article? Interviews with current students, more recent grads, or program advisers; the fact that the cosmetology teachers do teach entrepreneurship already, and that seniors write a business plan; or mention of last year’s cosmetology graduate, Melanie Sola, who completed an associate’s degree at Bunker Hill Community College while simultaneously earning her Madison Park diploma. (Sola was able to enter Northeastern University as a junior in engineering.)

These are just some of the details that, had they been included, would have captured a fuller picture of Madison Park’s cosmetology program and the skilled educators who run it.

Kelly Knopf-Goldner

Jamaica Plain

The writer works with WriteBoston.





‘Faint signs of progress’ are not enough

As one of the original planners and administrators of the Humphrey Occupational Resource Center, the vocational-technical arm of Madison Park High School, I was disappointed to see the headline “At Madison Park, career paths stunted.” Words and phrases such as battered, aging, onetime grandeur, struggles, victims, lagging, and underperforming hurt deeply.

Advertisement

The hopes, dreams, and passion that the original planning team had in 1980 were inspired by our collective commitment to social and economic improvements to Boston and its high school students and adults. It was Boston’s contemporary answer to support our job force and to prepare our students for their productive futures.

It appears to have stumbled significantly. Blame must be directed to those who legislate, fund, and oversee vocational-technical education at the state and city levels. Certainly, the mayor, the City Council, the School Committee, and the BPS Central Office, along with businesses, industry, colleges, advisory committees, unions, and the general public, can transform an embarrassment into a triumph. Madison Park’s administrators, teachers, staff, students, and parents need supportive action to put those “faint signs of progress” into overdrive. Let’s make this happen — now.

Joseph J. Smith

Hyde Park