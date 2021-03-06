Capitals’ Tom Wilson offered hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety after hit on Brandon Carlo

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety saw what referees Dean Morton and Pierre Lambert did not.

The league said Saturday morning it offered Capitals winger Tom Wilson an in-person hearing, via Zoom, for boarding Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in Friday’s game at TD Garden. The date of the hearing was not immediately set.

The NHL DOPS offers in-person hearings if an infraction might require a suspension of six games or more. Wilson will remain suspended until the hearing takes place.