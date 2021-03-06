Connor Withers leads UMass Lowell men past top-seeded UMBC, into America East championship

BALTIMORE — Connor Withers scored a career-high 28 points and Obadiah Noel added 22 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County, 79-77, and advanced to the America East Conference championship game on Saturday.

Seeded sixth, UML’s three wins in this year’s tournament — over No. 7 Stony Brook, No. 3 New Hampshire, and now the Retrievers — are the first-ever at the Division 1 level for the River Hawks (11-11), who moved up from Division 2 for the 2013-14 season. They’ll face fourth-seeded Hartford, which beat No. 2 Vermont, 71-65, in the other semifinal, next Saturday with the winner earning their school’s first-ever NCAA tournament bid.