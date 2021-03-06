Lloyd Pierce did all the right things in Atlanta — except win

The problem, according to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk , is that Pierce didn’t win enough games. So Pierce was abruptly fired this past week, six days after the Hawks embarrassed the Celtics in Atlanta , sending Brad Stevens’s team reeling with a brilliant performance.

Lloyd Pierce had become the face of rising young NBA coaches, a leader off the court with his involvement in social issues. A mentor for many in the city of Atlanta and nationwide. Pierce had drawn the admiration of many NBA players and his coaching brethren with his polished approach and willingness to speak his mind eloquently.

The Hawks split two games in Boston (Feb. 17, 19) then went home and beat the Nuggets. They lost in Cleveland before impressively beating the Celtics in Atlanta, 127-112. Yet that was followed by losses at Oklahoma City and Miami, and the move was made after Pierce had put in 2½ years and with the Hawks 14-20.

The success wasn’t often enough for a franchise that wants to contend now, but it was an unpopular firing.

After being an Eastern Conference contender for a half-decade, Atlanta decided to overhaul its franchise and build through the draft. It produced wizard-like guard Trae Young, workhorse forward John Collins, defensive ace De’Andre Hunter, rising forward Cam Reddish, and sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.

Schlenk then used the team’s cap space to nab Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, and Bodgan Bogdanovic. So, why were the Hawks only 14-20?

Some say it was Pierce’s difficult relationship with Young, the franchise cornerstone. It could have been the Hawks haven’t been healthy all season, putting even more pressure on youngsters who have never enjoyed NBA success.

Schlenk named Nate McMillan interim coach, though he was reluctant to take over for his friend Pierce, and he won his first two games.

But firing a 44-year-old coach who had made such an impression on his brethren, as well as many residents in Atlanta, has not been a popular decision.

“First of all, we all get into coaching, knowing the eventual outcome,” Stevens said. “That said, I can’t think . . . Lloyd is an unbelievable coach. When I turn on their games, and they just beat us by 30 last week, I learn something every time I watch his teams play. And then on top of that, the kind of person that he is, the leader that he is, and his impact on and off the court.

“My two thoughts would be he could do whatever he wants next. He’s going to be in high, high demand all around the NBA, and my second thought would be I’m not sure people understand how hard winning is.”

It definitely doesn’t place Schlenk in a flattering light, considering he is a first-time GM and the Hawks have had a painfully young roster. McMillan said he considered taking a year off after being fired abruptly by the Pacers after four years last fall, but Pierce talked him into joining his staff.

McMillan’s now replacing him, but Pierce encouraged McMillan to lead the team.

“The thought process at first was it wasn’t something that I really was going to do,” McMillan said. “Because it was really a surprise to me, and when I spoke with Travis about that, I told him that wasn’t what I came here for. [Lloyd] told me he felt like we had a good group here and we needed to move forward.

“There’s going to be some slight changes in how we do some things, but I’ll be myself, which is focusing on the details, making sure that we try to get that energy out there every single night.”

Schlenk understood it would be an unpopular move, but the pressure is on for the Hawks to produce a winner. They have seemingly made all the right draft decisions — though choosing Young over Luka Doncic will be debated for years — but the team had never gained consistency.

“Our goal was to have progress this year, to move forward,” Schlenk said. “And we just felt like that wasn’t happening as quickly as we wanted it to. We felt like we needed a new voice moving forward. We feel like Coach McMillan is going to give us the best chance for the goal we set out this year, which is to get into the extended playoff picture.”

TROUBLED TIMES

Raptors reeling from protocols

Norman Powell and the Raptors are stumbling. They're 1-4 in their last five games. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Raptors team that walked into TD Garden on Thursday was a shell of the team that had resurrected its season after a 2-8 start. Toronto was missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and hope all five players could return once the second half begins Thursday. But as with anything COVID-related, there is no guarantee.

“It’s been a tough couple of days,” GM Bobby Webster said this past week. “To get to here and be able to practice, we obviously had to clear a number of hurdles. Everyone had to undergo daily testing twice. We’ve had multiple days here with no new cases, and that’s really important. It’s something the NBA stressed to us that we would be able to get on the court as a team.

“There’s a ton of energy with having everybody isolated in your room for three days is never fun, but I think from that point they were happy to see each other.”

It’s been a trying season for the Raptors, who were essentially booted out of their home country because of COVID-19 restrictions and moved to Tampa.

“We trust the NBA and they’ve been through this unfortunately a number of times this year,” Webster said. “They have the data and experience to make the decisions for us. They’ve probably been through a number of protocol situations. There’s a ton of emotional and moral support we are giving our staff and players. There’s not a ton of us input to having the game played or not.”

The emotional toll from teams affected by COVID-19 is generally overlooked. Meetings have to occur over the Internet. Players are under quarantine. Team officials are just trying to keep organization members engaged.

“It’s difficult because you can’t really see people, so a lot of it is done through Zooms,” Webster said. “We held an all-staff Zoom to check in on people and some of it’s just really basically seeing everyone’s face and having some laughs. Just being there for people, having them know if they are in quarantine or not in quarantine, they are still part of the team.

“You don’t ever want to go through it again. It’s what you can imagine. The emotional stress of having colleagues that potentially could be sick, the enormous amount of stress everyone feels. Everyone is walking a bit on egg shells when you’re in the locker room and you can’t necessarily be as friendly.”

Webster said the Raptors reached out to several teams who had already had several players test positive or be forced into quarantine. Toronto is one of the few clubs that hadn’t been affected by protocols.

“They stress you’re going to get through it. The basketball will go on. You’re going to play the games, but to maintain everybody’s belonging and familiarity is really important,” Webster said. “I think as we are learning to live with this virus, the things we hear from public health. It’s just continue to do the things that we’re doing or be a bit more diligent about it. We knew it was a matter of time and to be as diligent as we can. We felt like we were almost to the finish line. Definitely a light at the end of the tunnel.”

ETC.

Where will Griffin land?

The Pistons agreed to a buyout of Blake Griffin's contract this week. Griffin had been with the team since being traded there during the 2017-18 season. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Pistons finally agreed to a buyout of the massive contract of former All-Star Blake Griffin, who embraced Detroit as a new home after his abrupt departure from the Clippers but was not a part of their rebuilding plan under new GM Troy Weaver.

Griffin was one of the league’s dynamic players, a hulking forward with great leaping ability who actually jumped over a car at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles 10 years ago. But years of leg surgeries, knee issues, and Father Time have robbed the soon-to-be 32-year-old Griffin of his athleticism. What’s more, Griffin had turned himself into sort of a facilitator and 3-point shooter.

Griffin dunked the ball 214 times as a rookie with the Clippers in 2011. He dunked the ball five times last season. The drastic shift began in 2014-15 when he began focusing more on post moves because he felt he was taking too much of a beating when attacking the rim.

A whopping 55.9 percent of Griffin’s shots were 3-pointers this season and his average shot distance was 17.3 feet. It was 7.2 feet as a rookie. So teams are not getting Clippers Griffin, they are getting a slightly below average 3-point shooter, decent rebounder and passer who can run the offense.

There will be several teams looking to add Griffin because of his experience and ability to score in the post. Let’s look at the candidates:

Celtics — Does Boston really need Griffin? Well, he would add versatility to the frontcourt as another power forward and perhaps Brad Stevens would go away from using that Daniel Theis/Tristan Thompson starting lineup and insert Griffin, who could actually stretch the floor and then dive to the basket for layups with Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum around the perimeter. The question is Griffin’s defense. He can’t move as he once did, so opposing stretch-4s will have him running around screens and exposing him in pick-and-rolls. But the Celtics switch on everything defensively, meaning there are times where they could hide Griffin. Griffin is not the final piece to the Celtics’ championship-caliber team, but he would help.

Nets — Brooklyn appears to be the front-runner for Griffin because it has roster space, a need in the frontcourt, and Griffin could reunite with old buddy DeAndre Jordan. The Nets don’t need Griffin to score, just be a post presence, passer, and rebounder. That’s a suitable role for Griffin at this point. And remember, just two years ago Griffin averaged 24.5 points per game, making the All-Star team. That Griffin may have flashes and the Nets could use him for depth. They don’t need him to be a star.

Heat — Miami is interesting because it has one of the best big-man playmakers in the game in Bam Adebayo, but it has also been using Kelly Olynyk extensively at center. The Heat wouldn’t need Griffin for a particular role, but the franchise is known for bringing in veterans on their last legs and adding to its winning culture. It would be hard to see Griffin playing a significant role, but he does seem like a Erik Spoelstra-kind of player. Miami is also paying Andre Iguodala $15 million this season to be a locker-room presence and valuable reserve, so it covets leadership.

Lakers — Hard to see a fit for Griffin here besides just being a veteran presence. The Lakers are stacked in the frontcourt, so much so that Markieff Morris fell out of the rotation earlier this season. The club also has Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, as well as Kyle Kuzma playing the power forward position occasionally. The only way this works is if Griffin takes Gasol’s role. Gasol is averaging 4.8 points and shooting 40 percent from the field. The Lakers are not afraid to make difficult roster moves, so if Griffin wants a chance to come back to Los Angeles, this could be it.

Clippers — Or maybe not. Could Griffin return to his roots with the Clippers? This may be farfetched, especially since Griffin was seething at the organization for trading him a few months after signing a contract extension in 2018. In his return to Los Angeles with the Pistons, Griffin dropped 44 points on his former team and dashed away from owner Steve Ballmer, who tried shaking his hand. The Clippers have two true centers in Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac, but not much else. Zubac is their leading rebounder with just seven per game, so they could use some beef upfront. But how would Griffin blend with such a star-studded team, being perhaps the sixth option? Especially when he was the franchise cornerstone just five years ago? It’s difficult to conceive, but anything can happen in the NBA.

Trail Blazers — Portland has been ravaged by injuries and the Blazers could use the frontcourt help. But would Griffin want to play in Portland? Are the Blazers are a championship-caliber team to entice him? He could probably play the most minutes and the most prominent role, but it may not be the best chance to win a title. Yet the way they embraced Carmelo Anthony and brought back Enes Kanter should serve as an example of their positive culture.

Layups

Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard did not make the Rising Stars roster, but that may have just as much to do with him being born in the United States than his performance this season. The roster was made up of first- and second-year players, and the US team featured Zion Williamson, Michael Porter Jr., Tyler Herro, Ja Morant, and Keldon Johnson on the 10-man roster. Only four rookies made the roster — Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball — and each is having a better statistical season than Pritchard, mostly because they are getting more minutes. The international roster is not as star-studded, but featured second-year standouts RJ Barrett and Rui Hachimura . . . The NBA is partnered with the city of Atlanta to ensure All-Star Weekend wasn’t as the traditional three-day party as it has been in the past. The league does not want the NBA name or logo to promote any parties and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms is warning against any organized All-Star parties. The NBA is warning players about attending any large gatherings other than the game. Players will not have mandated media availability until Sunday, meaning they can theoretically arrive the day of the game. Only family and friends of players will be allowed to attend the game . . . Kevin Garnett announced that a group he spearheaded will not purchase the Timberwolves. Garnett expressed his disappointment on a social media post, ripping owner Glen Taylor, criticizing him for his reluctance to sell or allow Garnett more than just an advisory role with the organization. Garnett has been angry with Taylor for not considering him to become part of the ownership team. During last year’s All-Star Weekend, Garnett lauded the Celtics’ ownership group for their treatment after the club announced it would retire his No. 5. The Timberwolves have yet to retire Garnett’s No. 21, although no one has worn it since he left, and it could be several years before that happens. Garnett said he does not have much of an interest in coaching and last year became a part of a group that sought to purchase his former team. It’s uncertain whether that group actually made an offer to Taylor.

