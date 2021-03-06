Natick girls’ volleyball finishes off historic sweep of Newton North

The Redhawks took down visiting Newton North in straight sets, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20, with a definitive all-around effort.

The Fall II season is already unprecedented, but the Natick girls’ volleyball team netted a bit of history Friday night.

After also winning 3-0 on Thursday, the victory marks the first time in program history that Natick (2-0) has registered two 3-0 wins against its Bay State Conference rival in the same season.

“It was a strong game,” coach Peter Suxho said. “[There] was desire to play, better serving, better defense, better blocking — so it was better everywhere.”

The Redhawks needed to shake some rust off Thursday — after all, they had not played a game together since October 2019. Like all teams playing during the Fall II season, Natick returned to the court with masks, social distancing, and globs of hand sanitizer.

Advertisement

Suxho says his team has embraced the challenges.

“They’re not scared. They don’t have fear about anything,” he said.

Five senior starters spearheaded Friday’s win. Allison Harless racked up five aces and 15 digs, while Lauren Pole tallied eight kills. The senior leadership, led by captains Pole, Alison Fahy and Ella Young, has helped stabilize the team in a tumultuous season.

“They’re doing very well; they’re leading by example,” Suxho said.

Though Natick had been away from the court for so long, Suxho is already impressed by his team’s tight bond. He says the Redhawks have no standout star, but instead a roster of fundamentally-sound players.

“If you want to point at [one player] — I don’t have that,” he said. “What we’ve got is, we’re good all-around.”

Needham 3, Walpole 0 — Karen Nie (5 aces) and Ellie Streeper (24 digs) powered the visiting Rockets (2-0) to their second consecutive Bay State Conference victory over Walpole.

Natick's Lauren Pole (15) watches as her return gets past Newton North's Ella Maher in their Bay State Conference game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Whittier is back

Whittier has reversed its decision to cancel Fall II sports. According to the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, in a letter to families, superintendent Maureen Lynch said she is “thrilled” to be able to offer cheerleading, boys’ and girls’ soccer, football, and girls’ volleyball. Football will start practice Monday.

Advertisement

Lynch had canceled the MIAA “wedge” season for the vocational school in Haverhill on Feb. 25, citing a lack of space physically available for practices and games, along with prioritizing the health and well-being of students, coaches, and the broader Whittier community.

“The COVID-19 rates have dropped significantly in our communities and it is time for us to take our next step,” Lynch’s email read.

Steven Sousa also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.