1 dead, several injured, in I-93 crash in Canton

One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Canton late Saturday night, according to State Police.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in a southbound lane near Exit 2B, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“Exit 2B is currently closed,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail sent shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Investigators were on the scene. The “crash reconstruction continues,” he said.
No further information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
