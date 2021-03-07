Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run in Bridgewater

Police were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of Auburn and Summer streets after a passing motorist found the unconscious victim, “who had suffered obvious trauma,” on the roadway, Delmonte said in a statement.

Authorities are seeking a suspect after a 34-year-old man was killed in a Bridgewater hit-and-run early Sunday morning, Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a preliminary investigation has determined that he was hit by a motor vehicle. His identity is not being released at this time, Delmonte said.

Bridgewater police detectives and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate, he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bridgewater police at 508-697-6118 or State Police investigators at 508-894-2600.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.