Male body pulled from Merrimack River

A male body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Andover on Sunday afternoon, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

The body was found in the area of 400 River Road in Andover, Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Blodgett, said in an e-mail. Andover police and State Police are investigating to determine the victim’s identity and the cause of his death, according to Kimball.