Man seriously injured in ski accident at Nashoba Valley

An 18-year-old man was severely injured while skiing on Sunday afternoon when he became trapped under a building at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, officials said.
The victim, who was not identified, crashed into a building at the bottom of the Nashoba Slope around 1:15 p.m., according to a statement from Nashoba Valley.
He was taken by helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after being pulled from under the building, Westford fire officials said.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the Nashoba Valley statement said. The slope near the crash site is rated with a blue square, meaning “more difficult.”
Further information about the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available. Westford police, State Police and Nashoba Valley personnel are investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated.
