Man seriously injured in ski accident at Nashoba Valley

An 18-year-old man was severely injured while skiing on Sunday afternoon when he became trapped under a building at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, officials said.

The victim, who was not identified, crashed into a building at the bottom of the Nashoba Slope around 1:15 p.m., according to a statement from Nashoba Valley.

He was taken by helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after being pulled from under the building, Westford fire officials said.