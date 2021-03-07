Michael Loconto went down in a moment of online infamy. Can he come back?

Loconto was chairman of the Boston School Committee when he met with his moment of infamy last October. Several hours into a meeting on Zoom in which the School Committee voted to temporarily overhaul the admissions standards for the city’s exam schools, Loconto was captured on a hot microphone mocking the names of Asians who were waiting to speak.

That’s the question that Michael Loconto has been pondering for months now.

What comes after the night of Internet shame, after the resignation, after the apology?

His downfall was as swift as it was surprising: He resigned the next day, under fire for his comments.

What should have been Loconto’s proudest moment in the role — helping to engineer a huge step toward equity in the BPS — had become just the opposite. He quickly retreated from public view.

His would not be the last moment of Zoom infamy; other public officials, in Massachusetts and elsewhere, have seen their reputations upended by comments on Zoom, including a Lowell School Committee member who resigned recently after using an anti-Semitic slur.

Still, the case of Loconto has fascinated me, partly because it seemed so out of character.

“I want to put this in context: I’m no victim here,” Loconto told me. “I deserve everything I got.”

When we spoke — ironically, over Zoom — he stressed that his critics were justified in their reactions.

“Certainly, in the environment that we’re in, folks that are watching events unfold and hear about racist remarks from the white male leader of a minority-majority school district are right to get [upset] about that and are right to call me out about that,” he said. “I deserve to be called out. And that’s why since that time, I’ve just been working hard to figure out a way to make amends.”

Loconto insisted that his intentions were never malicious.

“Honestly, it was careless,” he said. “There was no racist intent. It was a racist statement, I want to be clear about that. It was babble that came to my mind. I heard some names, and not even connecting names to ethnicity or anything else, it reminded me of a ditty that I heard and I repeated it, and it was stupid of me. I totally understand how people took it.”

So what do his amends look like?

Loconto said he has been spending the intervening months listening, and reading. He has looked to people of color — particularly Asian-Americans — for advice on sensitivity. (Jessica Tang, the president of the Boston Teachers’ Union, was among those who gave him a reading list.) He has gotten involved in philanthropy around his neighborhood of West Roxbury, helping to raise money for the Greater Boston Food Bank. He left Curry College, where he had been general counsel, and went into private practice, a move he said he had been contemplating for years.

The subject of exam school admissions has remained front and center. There is now a lawsuit challenging the newly adopted policy, and a coalition of civil rights groups actively opposing that lawsuit. After years of helping to craft the new admissions strategy that has emerged, Loconto is watching from the sidelines, with a mixture of embarrassment and pride.

“I think the biggest shame I felt that night, that following day, and to this day was that my foolish mistake distracted from what was an otherwise watershed moment that evening,” Loconto told me.

Loconto probably had to resign. But the question of whether one reckless moment should define his career remains an open one. He is appropriately insistent that he does not deserve, or seek, sympathy.

But the desire for some form of redemption remains strong. Loconto had a lot to offer, and believes he still does. The end of his story is yet to be written.

“I want to be remembered as someone who was a community uniter, not a divider; that will define the second half of my life here,” Loconto said. “I have a lot of years to keep on doing good for our community, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.