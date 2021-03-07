Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester plan rally, strike over contract

The union is fighting for increased staffing levels at the hospital, saying in a statement that the strike is the latest effort to “convince Tenet to improve the patient care conditions at the facility, poor conditions that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.”

The action comes after contract negotiations broke down between Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, the for-profit company that runs the hospital, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association on Wednesday.

Eight hundred nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester planned to hold a rally late Sundayafternoon to kick off an open-ended strike set to begin Monday morning, according to the union representing them.

The association said nurses said patients at the hospital “are experiencing an increase in patient falls, an increase in patients suffering from preventable bed sores, potentially dangerous delays in patients receiving needed medications and other treatments – all due to lack of appropriate staffing, excessive patient assignments, and cuts to valuable support staff.”

The subject of staffing levels has been an increasing concern for the association, which sponsored a 2018 ballot question that would have set strict limits on the ratios of patients to nurses. 70 percent of voters rejected the measure.

“We are very disappointed at the MNA’s unwillingness to reach agreement,” Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement Wednesday. “The proposal they presented us today signaled that they are not willing to take this negotiation seriously.”

Saint Vincent, one of the few for-profit hospitals in Massachusetts, said it had hired replacement nurses to begin work on Monday at a cost of $5.4 million.

The nurses association slammed the hospital, saying Tenet’s negotiators “walked away from the table having once again refused to address the nurses’ longstanding call for desperately needed staffing improvements to ensure safer patient care.”

Saint Vincent released a timeline of negotiations stretching back to 2019, with more than 30 sessions, but Marlena Pellegrino co-chair of the nurses bargaining unit, said “it is clear from Tenet’s hardline stance on staffing that they are intent on forcing nurses to strike.

“We are sad to see that Tenet holds so little value for our patients, yet we are resolved to do whatever it takes for as long as it take to protect our patients, as it is safer to strike now than allow Tenet to continue endangering our patients every day on every shift,” she said in a statement Friday.

“As we prepare for a strike, we are always ready to get back to the table to negotiate whenever Tenet is ready [to] do the same,” Pellegrino said.

On Sunday, nurses plan to gather across the street from the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for a “Pre-Strike Community Rally” to drum up support for the action.

The last time nurses went on strike in Massachusetts was at Tufts Medical Center in 2017, but that one had been planned to last for a set period.

Saint Vincent nurses plan to picket the hospital every day from 6 a.m. until midnight until a contract is reached, they said.

According to the association, Saint Vincent nurses also went on strike against Tenet in 2000, achieving their first union contract after 49 days.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.