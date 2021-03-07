Roslindale fire displaces four, results in an estimated $400,000 in damages

Four people and three dogs were displaced after a fire broke out around midnight at a two-family home in Roslindale, the Boston Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire at 17 Murry Hill Road caused an estimated $400,000 in damages, the department wrote on its Twitter account.
At approximately 12:00 pm smoke showing from the attic of a 2 family 2/12 story occupied building at 17 Murry Hill Road in Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/dRwHVcOB6R— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021
All companies are working the fire has extended thru the roof. pic.twitter.com/SXmnVYI6ZX— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021
The department posted updates about the fire as companies worked to put it down during the early morning hours.
The “heavy” fire extended through the roof of the building and required “major overhauling,” the department tweeted.
Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/lwET9m0dZP— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021
Companies applied rock salt outside the home due to “dangerous icy conditions” caused by the water freezing, the department tweeted.
With the extreme cold temperatures the freezing water is causing dangerous icy conditions . Companies are applying rock salt . pic.twitter.com/IShRd6kXWa— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021
Companies are making up from Murry Hill Rd. There are no injuries to report. 4 residents and 3 dogs are displaced @RedCrossMA to help with housing. Damages are estimated at 400,000, the BFD-FIU is investigating the case of the fire. pic.twitter.com/v7b3EpElJW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021
The cause of the fire is being investigated, the department tweeted.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
