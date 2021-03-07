Roslindale fire displaces four, results in an estimated $400,000 in damages

No injuries were reported, and the fire at 17 Murry Hill Road caused an estimated $400,000 in damages, the department wrote on its Twitter account.

Four people and three dogs were displaced after a fire broke out around midnight at a two-family home in Roslindale, the Boston Fire Department said.

The department posted updates about the fire as companies worked to put it down during the early morning hours.

The “heavy” fire extended through the roof of the building and required “major overhauling,” the department tweeted.

Companies applied rock salt outside the home due to “dangerous icy conditions” caused by the water freezing, the department tweeted.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the department tweeted.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.