State Police say victim of fatal Canton crash was 17-year-old boy from Natick

The victim of a fatal crash in Canton late Saturday night was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Natick who was a passenger in a Jeep that hit a car, Massachusetts State Police said on Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with four passengers, including the victim, south on I-93 shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he tried to cross multiple lanes to take Exit 2B, State Police said in a statement.
The Jeep then struck a 2011 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 28-year-old woman, on the ramp, pushing her car into the wood line and causing the Jeep to roll over across the ramp into the adjacent infield, the statement said.
Advertisement
The Natick boy, who was one of the rear-seat passengers in the Jeep, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
His name is not being released due to his age, the statement said.
The others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for observation or treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police and the results of that investigation will determine if charges are warranted, said State Police spokesman David Procopio in an e-mail.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.