State Police say victim of fatal Canton crash was 17-year-old boy from Natick

The victim of a fatal crash in Canton late Saturday night was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Natick who was a passenger in a Jeep that hit a car, Massachusetts State Police said on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with four passengers, including the victim, south on I-93 shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he tried to cross multiple lanes to take Exit 2B, State Police said in a statement.

The Jeep then struck a 2011 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 28-year-old woman, on the ramp, pushing her car into the wood line and causing the Jeep to roll over across the ramp into the adjacent infield, the statement said.