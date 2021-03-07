Winchester woman flown to Boston hospital after head-on crash in NH

A woman from Winchester suffered serious injuries in a crash in Pelham, N.H. Saturday night and was flown to a Boston hospital, officials said.

Maura Oray, 32, was driving a Honda Fit that crashed with a Volkswagen Jetta near 671 Bridge St. shortly before 7:30 p.m., Pelham police said in a statement.

She was flown to Tufts Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.