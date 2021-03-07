Winchester woman flown to Boston hospital after head-on crash in NH

A woman from Winchester suffered serious injuries in a crash in Pelham, N.H. Saturday night and was flown to a Boston hospital, officials said.
Maura Oray, 32, was driving a Honda Fit that crashed with a Volkswagen Jetta near 671 Bridge St. shortly before 7:30 p.m., Pelham police said in a statement.
She was flown to Tufts Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.
The driver and passenger of the Jetta, identified as Jacen Boyden, 18, and Emmy Bedard, 20, both of Pelham, were also seriously injured. They were taken by Ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.