Manchin says he’s open to at least some filibuster reform

“The filibuster should be painful,” Manchin said on “Fox News Sunday,” one of four network interviews he did a day after voting for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.

Still, the West Virginia Democrat repeated his opposition to eliminating the maneuver, as some of his colleagues have urged.

Senator Joe Manchin opened the door Sunday to reforming the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most bills in the Senate, possibly by making it harder to invoke the maneuver. That could mean requiring opposition members to actually speak on the floor for the duration of the filibuster.

“It really should be painful, and we’ve made it more comfortable over the years,” Manchin said of invoking the filibuster to slow legislation. “Maybe it has to be more painful, maybe you have to stand there. There’s things we can talk about.”

Making the filibuster more difficult to use would encourage Democrats and Republicans to work together more, Manchin suggested.

Some Democrats have pushed to eliminate the filibuster to advance more of President Joe Biden’s agenda on party-line votes now that the Senate is split 50-50 and Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

Democrats used a budget reconciliation process to muscle through the Covid relief bill on Saturday with just 50 votes.

The limits of that approach became apparent when a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian in February forced the removal of a provision that would have increased the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Manchin has long resisted calls to eliminate the filibuster, and stood firm in that stance Sunday.

“I’d make it harder to get rid of,” he said. “I’m supporting the filibuster. It’s part of who we are as a Senate. But it should be painful if you want to use it.“