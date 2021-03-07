Mass. reports 48,234 new COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 48,234 to 2,117,862, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 63,828 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.2 percent of the 2,429,720 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,414,186 first shots and 691,535 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported 12,141 administered shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Sunday.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

