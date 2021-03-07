The GOP has its guy, still (yep, that guy)

We were told once again that the election was “rigged” ; that there’s no other explanation for how the GOP did moderately well in the House yet lost the White House; that the vote totals in Detroit and in Pennsylvania amounted to “cheating” (too many registered voters of color?); that in the future, voting needs to be more restrictive (mail-in balloting is “corrupt” and “an absolute disgrace” ); and that henceforth, any races — close or not — that Republicans lose should be expected to follow the Trump example and be declared fraudulent. And then, maybe next time, their ultimate goal will be realized: to actually overturn a presidential race won decisively by the Democrats, successfully disenfranchising millions, and installing a dictator-for-life, as they failed to do (though not without trying) in 2020.

The message that came out of last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference is crystal clear ( “Trump, addressing conservatives, pledges unity in GOP,” Page A4, Mar. 1): The mainstream of the Republican Party is now the far-right, neo-fascist Trumpian wing, having decided the best path forward is to follow their leader and go all in on the big lie, abandoning the concept of the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock principle of our democracy.

Richard Feinberg

Boston





Well, he sure accomplished a lot in four years

Last weekend, Donald Trump was re-crowned king of the Republican Party. It wasn’t easy. Within a four-year period, Trump had to do a lot.

Among many, many other things, he had to: sign a $2 trillion tax cut favoring the rich and powerful; fail (thankfully) to deliver on promises to repeal Obamacare and to build a wall, at Mexico’s expense, along the southern border; be found credibly accused of obstruction of justice for his behavior during the 2016 election; destroy our relationships with key allies in exchange for cozy friendships with dictators; lose majority control of the House of Representatives; get impeached (for a first time); support inhumane immigration policies, such as family separation; gut the federal bureaucracy to the point that it ceased to be able to perform services (such as mail delivery) that are essential to the American people; bungle the federal response to the pandemic, to the tune of more than 500,000 American deaths; perpetuate a big lie about the validity of the election he lost (with lots of help from congressional acolytes and Fox News); foment a racist culture war by appealing to the base instincts of violent white supremacists; lose majority control of the Senate; and incite an insurrection by violent, racist militia members at the US Capitol, at great human cost, resulting in impeachment (for a second time).

Have to give this guy some credit — he made it all happen.

Michael Knosp

Melrose





He who must not be named also should not be made visible

Like many others, I am sure, I cringed upon seeing the visage of our former president reemerge on television and in print media. I reflect with some distress on the role that these outlets played in the normalization of his destructive and dangerous candidacy and then presidency. Upon seeing the Globe’s coverage of his presence at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Monday’s paper, I shuddered at the possibility that he would once again be given a prominent platform from which to continue his self-serving campaign.

Please, let there be less celebrity treatment and more hard-hitting analysis and condemnation if he is to appear in the pages of your paper at all.

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins

Quincy





‘I could not remain a registered Republican’

We moved to Massachusetts in 1992, having lived in other states, but none so dominated by a single party. Although not previously involved in politics, I registered Republican and became one of the state party’s largest donors in a failed effort to help create a balancing second party. Seeing the delusional conspiracy theories fomented by Republican voters and politicians’ own role leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, I could not remain a registered Republican.

The reality is that many, if not most, politicians have only two priorities: Get elected, then reelected. Now, extreme Republican politicians endorse Donald Trump’s lies and vile deeds. Those few who balked quickly capitulated when faced with the wrath of Trump. They diminish themselves and their country. The hypocrisy and moral vacuity of the Trump sycophants can only be explained by their unabashed desire for personal power.

Dante’s Inferno had nine circles of hell for degrees of moral depravity. There will have to be an extra circle for these Republicans who will be consorting, maskless, with their devil. I did not want to be there with them.

Jeffrey Horvitz

Beverly