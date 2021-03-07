Brandon Carlo recovering, but will remain sidelined ‘for a while’ following head shot

Carlo, who spent Friday night in Massachusetts General Hospital after taking a hit to the head from Capitals winger Tom Wilson, is suspected to have a concussion. The Bruins have listed Carlo as having an “upper body” injury.

Cassidy was not prepared to put the 24-year-old on a timeline for return. But it will likely be a matter of weeks, rather than days, before he is back on skates.

Ailing Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is improving, but will be “out for a while,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said before Sunday’s puck drop against the Devils.

“You can probably make your own call on that one, considering the hit was directly to his head,” Cassidy said after Friday’s game.

Advertisement

If so, it would be at least the second of his career. The first came in April 2017, when Wilson’s teammate Alex Ovechkin hit an unsuspecting then-rookie defenseman into the boards. Carlo missed the entire postseason.

Asked before Sunday’s game if he was satisfied with the seven-game suspension (and fine of more than $300,000) the league handed Wilson on Saturday, Cassidy said he didn’t have enough comparable data.

Wilson’s suspension is believed to be the NHL’s most serious boarding offense since January 2015, when then-Flyers forward Zac Rinaldo was docked eight games for charging and boarding Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.

“I was glad they looked at it, and they did assess some discipline,” Cassidy said of the Carlo-Wilson incident. “I guess what I’m satisfied about is I texted Brandon this morning and he’s feeling better. He’s obviously going to be out for a while, but he’s feeling better.”

After Friday’s game, the coach made his views on the hit clear: It was unnecessary, predatory, dirty. He had no issue with disagreement from others. Ovechkin told reporters Sunday that Wilson’s suspension was a “joke.” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday he believed it to be “a hockey hit,” and said if Wilson’s play was suspendable, “then all hitting really is going to probably have to be removed.”

Advertisement

Said Cassidy of Laviolette: “He’s been in the league a long time. He’s going to protect his player. That’s his prerogative.”

The Capitals did not say whether Wilson would appeal.

Shorthanded ‘D’

The absence of Carlo puts the Bruins in a tough spot. They are already missing Kevan Miller and Jeremy Lauzon, two of the toughest and most physical defenders on the team. Carlo is used heavily against star forwards and an anchor of the penalty kill.

Miller, who last played Feb. 18 because of soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, is expected to start skating on his own early next week, and could rejoin the team as early as Thursday. Based on the timeline the team announced, Lauzon (broken hand) is two to three weeks from returning.

On Sunday, Urho Vaakanainen replaced Carlo in the Boston six-pack, a left shot playing the right side next to fellow lefty Jarred Tinordi. Cassidy said another lefty, Jakub Zboril, could shift to the right side if needed.

Not unlike a younger Carlo, Vaakanainen is an intelligent defender who will have to prove he can make clean outlet passes. Zboril is sharp with his passes, in Cassidy’s view, and has “for the most part shown” he can defend.

On special teams, Zboril projects as a power play contributor, though he will not see much time with Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy in the lineup. Vaakanainen will kill penalties. The latter, listed at 6 feet, 1 inch and 185 pounds, will have to rely on his skating and stick. Miller and Carlo suppress power-play chances with length and strength. Not unlike Zdeno Chara, newcomer Tinordi (6-6, 235) is expected to block passing lanes with his stick and be an obstacle for opponents as more mobile teammates clear pucks.

Advertisement

“Play to your strengths,” Cassidy said. “Move the puck, support the rush when you can. He’s also made some plays for us, offensively, at the blue line. That’s the ask of Vaak. Nothing I don’t think he’s not capable of. Certainly doesn’t have to lead the charge back there. That’s what Griz and Charlie are for.”

Effective pairing

Cassidy used the aforementioned pair of ex-BU Terriers to great effect Friday against the Caps, getting a pair of assists from McAvoy and one from Grzelcyk. They kept the Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Conor Sheary line off the scoresheet.

The Bruins coach was prepared to rely on them more, rather than split them for better balance.

“There’s a school of thought that you separate puck-movers and put them with defenders to balance things out,” Cassidy explained after Saturday’s practice. “Sometimes, I feel having two puck-movers together that read off each other well probably means you’re going to have some transition plays, some breakouts that you wouldn’t ordinarily get. It’s hard for the one guy to do it by himself. If he has another guy over there thinking like him, now you’re getting almost 100 percent of the time guys that are thinking on the same page.

Advertisement

“That’s the school of thought with those two. They’re both good defenders as well in their own way. Charlie’s more physical, Griz more foot speed, stick, reading plays. So they can play against everybody, but they can complement an offensive line, like a [Patrice] Bergeron line, that can get them pucks in good spots, easy transition plays that can make us more dangerous as an offensive team.”

Captain at helm

Bergeron was back in the lineup after missing Saturday to rest. Cassidy noted the Bruins captain took an awkward bump into the boards during Friday’s game . . . In that game, McAvoy left the ice for stitches over his eye after taking a reverse hit from Washington’s Garnet Hathaway in the first period. He missed a couple shifts . . . Sean Kuraly was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Anders Bjork (left wing) and Jack Studnicka (center) remained on the fourth line alongside Chris Wagner . . . Cassidy was not asked pregame about winger Ondrej Kase, who has not been in uniform since Jan. 16, some seven weeks ago. Kase, who took a high hit against the Devils in that game, has a concussion history . . . The Bruins visit the Islanders on Tuesday. Wednesday is a scheduled day off, before a two-game set against the Rangers at TD Garden (Thursday, Saturday).

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.