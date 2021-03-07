BU men lose to Colgate in Patriot League basketball tournament

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and the top-ranked UConn women’s basketball team cruised to a 77-41 rout of St. John’s in the Big East tournament quarterfinals in Uncasville, Conn. The biggest trouble for UConn occurred in the third quarter, when freshman guard Nika Muhl (5 points, 4 rebounds) twisted her left ankle while making a pass. She had to be helped to the locker room and came back to the bench a few minutes later on crutches … Sophomore forward Domenick Fensore had a goal and an assist to help Boston University (10-3-0) skate to a 3-3 tie — followed by a 3-2 shootout win — against UMass Lowell (7-8-0) in men’s college hockey at Tsongas Center … Percy Agyei-Obese’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter lifted FCS top-ranked James Madison to a 20-17 victory over host Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association season opener.

Tucker Richardson , Jack Ferguson and Jordan Burns scored 16 points apiece as Colgate defeated Boston University, 77-69, in the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals on Saturday in Hamilton, N.Y. Keegan Records had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Colgate (12-1). After Colgate outscored Boston University, 34-26, in the first half, both teams scored 43 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Raiders’ 34 first-half points marked a season low for the team. Javante McCoy scored a season-high 27 points for the Terriers (7-11), who beat Colgate to win last year’s conference tournament and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Walter Whyte had 12 points … Hartford will host UMass Lowell next Saturday in the championship game of the American East tournament after the teams pulled off upsets in the semifinals. Connor Withers scored a career-high 28 points and Obadiah Noel added 22 points as sixth-seeded UMass Lowell narrowly defeated top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County, 79-77, in Baltimore. In the other semifinal, Austin Williams scored 24 points and Traci Carter added 23 to lead fourth-seeded Hartford past host second-seeded Vermont.

Baseball

Giants bring aboard reliever Alvarez

Lefthanded reliever Jose Alvarez signed a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old will look to build off momentum he had with the Phillies last season when he posted a 1.42 ERA over eight outings. He was struck by a 105 miles-per-hour line drive in the groin area Aug. 20 against Toronto and didn’t pitch for the rest of the year. Alvarez allowed just one earned run over 6⅓ innings before the injury … Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted. Boone had cleared COVID-19 protocols and managed New York to a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tampa, Fla. “It felt good just to be at the ballfield again, competing with the guys,” he said … Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI revealed the injury. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return.

Skiing

Shiffrin beats Vlhova in slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin denied her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova a home victory, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships. Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Vlhova by 0.27 seconds on a hill where the Slovakian regularly trains in Jasna. But the American had a blistering final run to win the race by 0.34 as the pair continued its dominance in the discipline … Vincent Kriechmayr ended his two-year-long victory drought in men’s World Cup downhills. Kriechmayr opened the race on the Schneekristall course in his native Austria with a near-flawless run. He found the fastest line coming out of the start gate, as most of his rivals were already a few tenths of a second behind at the first split. Last month, Kriechmayr became the first skier to win gold in both downhill and super-G at the world championships since American standout Bode Miller did it in 2005.

Tennis

Federer to start comeback in Qatar Open

Roger Federer will face the winner of the match between Jeremy Chardy and Dan Evans in the Qatar Open men’s tennis championship in Doha next week in his first competition in more than a year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee operations last season, will be playing in his first tournament since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020. In Saturday’s draw, the 39-year-old Federer has a bye and faces a second-round challenge from either Chardy or Evans, who play Monday … Petra Kvitova won her first title since 2019 as she swept past Garbiñe Muguruza, 6-2, 6-1, to win the Qatar Open women’s final … Danish teenager Clara Tauson continued her remarkable form at the Lyon Open in France, beating seventh-seeded Paula Badosa , 7-5, 6-1, to set up a first career final against fellow qualifier Viktorija Golubic. Golubic caused another upset by beating second-seeded Fiona Ferro, 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).

Soccer

World Cup qualifiers delayed

Two rounds of South American World Cup soccer qualifiers scheduled for the end of March were postponed following opposition from European clubs about allowing their players to travel during the coronavirus pandemic. South American soccer body CONMEBOL tweeted that its council made the decision based on “the impossibility of having all South American players’' available for the games … Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich came from behind to stay top of Germany’s Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in their “Klassiker” in Berlin.

Miscellany

Allmendinger wins Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway …The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks. Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season … Claressa Shields won a unanimous decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire in their 154-pound unification boxing bout Friday night in Shields’s hometown of Flint, Mich. Shields (11-0) won 100-90 on all three cards. With the win over Dicaire (17-1), Shields became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super junior middleweight world champion.

