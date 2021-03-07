Northeastern women take charge against Providence to capture fourth straight Hockey East title

Katie Cipra got the Huskies (20-1-1) on the board early in the first. Picking up a pass from Lauren MacInnis, Cipra dodged a defender and shot backhanded into the net.

Behind a 29 save performance by Hockey East Goaltender of the Year Aerin Frankel, Northeastern won its fourth consecutive league title by defeating Providence College, 6-2, in the league championship at Matthews Arena.

Frankel turned away a flurry of four PC (12-7-1) shots in the span of 90 seconds midway through the period. Alina Mueller nearly put Northeastern up by two, speeding on a breakaway with 17 seconds left in the first, but PC junior goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made the stop.

One of the Huskies’ biggest assets this season has been depth, and it showed in the second period. Third liner Tessa Ward shot from the blue line, putting NU up by two 6:25 into the frame. Two minutes later, Caroline Peterson broke through for PC, picking up a rebound off the post and shooting past Frankel.

On a power play five minutes later, NU answered. Skylar Fontaine slid a pass over to Huskies winger and PC transfer Maureen Murphy, who sent a slapper into the back of her former team’s net to make the score 3-1.

Molly Griffin won a one-on-one battle with a defender 2:01 into the third, putting NU up by three. Michaela Sindoris and Fontaine added tallies late to put the game away for the Huskies.