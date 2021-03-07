For openers, Melrose girls’ volleyball sweeps Stoneham

The Melrose girls’ volleyball team opened a long-awaited Fall II season Saturday by sweeping a league rival on their home court.
The Red Raiders (1-0) secured the Middlesex League win over Stoneham in straight sets, 25-3, 25-13, 25-12. Junior outside hitter Elena Soukos led the team with 10 kills.
“They were ready to go,” Melrose coach Scott Celli said of his team. “It’s been a really long time since they’ve been on the court and they were excited to get going.”
Winchester 3, Reading 0 — Sophomore setter Katie Jiang paced Winchester (1-0) with 25 assists in the Middlesex League opener. Senior captain Tia Fiorentino contributed 5 kills and 5 aces and sophomore Lauren Tian had 7 kills and 2 aces.
