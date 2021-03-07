For openers, Melrose girls’ volleyball sweeps Stoneham

The Melrose girls’ volleyball team opened a long-awaited Fall II season Saturday by sweeping a league rival on their home court.

The Red Raiders (1-0) secured the Middlesex League win over Stoneham in straight sets, 25-3, 25-13, 25-12. Junior outside hitter Elena Soukos led the team with 10 kills.

“They were ready to go,” Melrose coach Scott Celli said of his team. “It’s been a really long time since they’ve been on the court and they were excited to get going.”