Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Richards digs another early hole

Breakdown: Garrett Richards allowed four runs over two innings, putting the Sox in a 4-0 hole. They rallied with four runs in the sixth inning, when Yairo Munoz had a two-run single. With the bases loaded and a chance for more, Marcus Wilson struck out. The Braves took the lead back on Pablo Sandoval’s RBI double in the seventh inning off Garrett Whitlock.

Next: The Sox are off Monday, and play the Rays in Port Charlotte at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.