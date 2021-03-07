fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Richards digs another early hole

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 7, 2021, 30 minutes ago
Garrett Richards, shown working out last month, has allowed six hits, six earned runs, and six walks in his four initial spring training innings.
Garrett Richards, shown working out last month, has allowed six hits, six earned runs, and six walks in his four initial spring training innings.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Score: Braves 5, Red Sox 4

Record: 3-4

Breakdown: Garrett Richards allowed four runs over two innings, putting the Sox in a 4-0 hole. They rallied with four runs in the sixth inning, when Yairo Munoz had a two-run single. With the bases loaded and a chance for more, Marcus Wilson struck out. The Braves took the lead back on Pablo Sandoval’s RBI double in the seventh inning off Garrett Whitlock.

Next: The Sox are off Monday, and play the Rays in Port Charlotte at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe video