Tom Brady reportedly negotiating new contract with Buccaneers

One month after winning his seventh Super Bowl, Tom Brady is reportedly working out an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady and the Bucs are “getting closer” to extend Brady’s contract, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Saturday. A source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe that talks between both sides have been a “routine discussion.” Brady currently has one year remaining on the two-year contract, that was reportedly worth $50 million, he signed with Tampa Bay last season.
There are multiple reasons why both parties may want to pursue an extension. For Brady, he stated in February that he would consider playing past the age of 45. Brady will turn 44 in August, meaning he’s not under contract for the season he’ll turn 45.
For Tampa Bay, an extension could be beneficial as a reworked contract would likely mean lowering Brady’s $28.4 million cap hit this season. With the salary cap expected to drop by at least $10 million for the 2021 season, several teams are extending contracts for veteran players in order to get under the cap for when the new league year begins on March 17. The Buccaneers are already below the salary cap, but they’re currently projected to have just roughly $15-20 million in cap space. That number isn’t high enough for the Bucs to retain some of their key free agents, including receiver Chris Godwin.
Brady’s already seen success in Tampa after just one season. On top of winning his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP, Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He recently had knee surgery that will reportedly keep him out of football activities until June.