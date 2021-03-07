Tom Brady reportedly negotiating new contract with Buccaneers

One month after winning his seventh Super Bowl, Tom Brady is reportedly working out an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and the Bucs are “getting closer” to extend Brady’s contract, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Saturday. A source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe that talks between both sides have been a “routine discussion.” Brady currently has one year remaining on the two-year contract, that was reportedly worth $50 million, he signed with Tampa Bay last season.

There are multiple reasons why both parties may want to pursue an extension. For Brady, he stated in February that he would consider playing past the age of 45. Brady will turn 44 in August, meaning he’s not under contract for the season he’ll turn 45.