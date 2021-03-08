‘Generation’ is the newest show for today’s teens

There’s a genre focusing on Generation Z that includes “Euphoria,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Sex Education,” and, beginning Thursday, “Generation” on HBO Max. They give us teens dealing with sexuality, gender, drugs, social media, and, much of the time, despair, and they give us all the details. I sometimes think of them as TMI TV, YA style.

Certainly many edgy teen series came before the more recent batch, but even “Gossip Girl,” with its louche partying, didn’t approach the intimacy of these shows. Earlier teen shows also tended to force the kids into familiar roles, whereas the likes of “Euphoria” give them leeway to be a mixture of qualities and identities. It was the more playful “Skins” — the early British version from 2007 — and the teen story lines on “Shameless” that gestured in the direction of the new ones.