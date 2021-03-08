‘Generation’ is the newest show for today’s teens

There’s a genre focusing on Generation Z that includes “Euphoria,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Sex Education,” and, beginning Thursday, “Generation” on HBO Max. They give us teens dealing with sexuality, gender, drugs, social media, and, much of the time, despair, and they give us all the details. I sometimes think of them as TMI TV, YA style.
Certainly many edgy teen series came before the more recent batch, but even “Gossip Girl,” with its louche partying, didn’t approach the intimacy of these shows. Earlier teen shows also tended to force the kids into familiar roles, whereas the likes of “Euphoria” give them leeway to be a mixture of qualities and identities. It was the more playful “Skins” — the early British version from 2007 — and the teen story lines on “Shameless” that gestured in the direction of the new ones.
“Generation” — which HBO is stylizing as “Genera+ion” because the TV industry is treating the plus sign as some kind of magical symbol — is an astute, well-acted, and occasionally hipper-than-thou dramedy. The focus is on the sexual and gender orientations of the kids, as well as the narrow thinking of some of the adults (notably Martha Plimpton, who is great as one of the moms).
Three episodes stream on Thursday, followed by two more on each of the next two Thursdays and a single-episode finale on April 1. More episodes are set to arrive later this year.
