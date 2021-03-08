Mass MoCA employees make first move to unionize

If approved, a broad consortium of museum workers including curators, art fabricators, educators, facilities workers, box office, and security staff could vote on whether to unionize by the end of the month. Mass MoCA staff would be represented by the Technical, Office, and Professional Union Local 2110 UAW, the same union that represents workers at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where employees opted to unionize in November with a landslide vote . The Mass MoCA unit would represent close to 100 staff, both full and part time, according to Local 2110 president Maida Rosenstein.

Workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams took a first step toward unionizing Monday, petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for a union election.

Advertisement

The move comes as the North Adams museum, like many of its peers, slogs through the pandemic’s 12th month of intermittent lockdowns, restrictions on visitor numbers, and the suspension of most of its live performance programming, from which it has historically drawn a significant share of its annual earned revenue.

Last March, following lockdowns that shuttered museums across the country, Mass MoCA laid off 120 of its 165 employees. While some were hired back when the museum reopened over the summer, about 30 were not, Rosenstein said via email. Of the returning staff, many came back with greatly reduced hours.

The layoffs “really laid bare the ways in which we don’t have the leverage we need or deserve,” Amanda Tobin, the museum’s associate director of education, said in a statement. The layoffs were made “with no regard to the staff’s experience and history with the institution,” Tobin added, something a traditional union labor agreement could help address. A Mass MoCA spokeswoman declined to comment or answer the Globe’s questions on Monday.

A relative newcomer among its institutional peers — the Museum of Fine Arts, for example, marked its 150th anniversary last year — Mass MoCA, at a little over 20 years old, lacks legacy resources such as a large endowment. (Its endowment measured a modest $25 million, as of August, compared with the MFA’s approximately $604 million in fiscal year 2019). And it’s been a year of upheaval beyond the lockdowns and programming restrictions, with Mass MoCA also seeing the departure of founding director Joseph Thompson in October.

Advertisement

Roughly 70 percent of Mass MoCA’s pre-pandemic revenue came from ticket sales, making its finances uniquely vulnerable in a time of shutdowns and visitor restrictions. Live-performance events such as the FreshGrass Festival were vital to the organization’s bottom line, Thompson told the Globe in April, just a few weeks after the initial lockdown and cancellation of all live events. “When you’re in the gathering business, like we are,” he said, “this hurts.”

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.