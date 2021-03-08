This week’s TV: The Grammys, ‘South ParQ,’ and teens on TV

There’s a genre focusing on Generation Z that includes “Euphoria,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Sex Education,” and, beginning Thursday, “Generation” on HBO Max. They give us teens dealing with sexuality, gender, drugs, social media, and, much of the time, despair, and they give us all the details. I sometimes think of them as TMI TV, YA style.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers March 8-14.

Certainly many edgy teen series came before the more recent batch, but even “Gossip Girl,” with its louche partying, didn’t approach the intimacy of these shows. Earlier teen shows also tended to force the kids into familiar roles, whereas the likes of “Euphoria” give them leeway to be a mixture of qualities and identities. It was the more playful “Skins” — the early British version from 2007 — and the teen story lines on “Shameless” that gestured in the direction of the new ones.

“Generation” — which HBO is stylizing as “Genera+ion” because the TV industry is treating the plus sign as some kind of magical symbol — is an astute, well-acted, and occasionally hipper-than-thou dramedy. The focus is on the sexual and gender orientations of the kids, as well as the narrow thinking of some of the adults (notably Martha Plimpton, who is great as one of the moms).

Advertisement

Three episodes stream on Thursday, followed by two more on each of the next two Thursdays and a single-episode finale on April 1. More episodes are set to arrive later this year.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The Grammy Awards have not been canceled, even though the pandemic has sucked the life out of every awards show since last March — or what little life they had left in them, I mean. Even before the lockdown, the likes of the Grammys, Emmys, and Oscars were losing energy and excitement along with viewers. On Sunday at 8 p.m., CBS is giving it a go with Trevor Noah as the host of what will be, according to the Recording Academy, a “quarantine-friendly and partly virtual” event. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch with six each. Other notable nominees include Brittany Howard, John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

2. Discovery+ is releasing new episodes of the Oprah series “SuperSoul” on a weekly basis, beginning on Saturday. It’s a follow-up to Oprah’s “Super Soul Sunday” on OWN, and it will feature a variety of guests reflecting on their lives and the world. Among those on the docket in the first batch of episodes: Andra Day, star of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, historian Jon Meacham, and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Hannah Ware in the near-future Netflix series "The One." Courtesy of Netflix

3. On Friday, Netflix is premiering an eight-episode British series called “The One” that sounds potentially cool. It’s a near-future type drama set in a world where a DNA researcher has discovered a way to match people with their perfect partner. So everyone in the world is finally going to be happy, right? Yeah, I think the discovery is going to cause some trouble. Based on a novel by John Marrs, the show features Hannah Ware, Dimitri Leonidas, Zoe Tapper, and Stephen Campbell Moore. By the way, AMC took on the same topic with its anthology series “Soulmates.”

Advertisement

4. The kids from “South Park” return with a special called “South ParQ Vaccination Special.” That Q, of course, stands for QAnon, the group that makes up stories even stranger than D&Ders. Looks like Butters has devoted himself to QAnon, and we see him in the preview wearing a T-shirt that reads “Lil’ QTies.” His statement: “I just wanted to believe in something that got me out of the house.” It’s Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.

5. This Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO is airing the final episode of the four-part documentary that returns to the cultural, legal, ethical, and over-analyzed case of “Allen v. Farrow.” Basically, it tells Dylan and Mia Farrow’s side of the story. Who’s that guy featured in the episode for approximately two seconds, who has Big Things to say about the art of bad people? It me; the show-makers use a clip from one of my appearances on GBH’s “Greater Boston.”

Marcial Pilataxi with his grandmother Nellie Bernard in the HBO documentary "Covid Diaries NYC." Courtesy of HBO

CHANNEL SURFING

“Covid Diaries NYC” Five young filmmakers and their first-person takes on the early pandemic. HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Isabel” A three-part Chilean series based on the life of author Isabel Allende. HBO Max, Friday

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021” The annual event famous for sliming celebrities, with host Kenan Thompson. Nickelodeon, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

“The Masked Singer” A fifth season. Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Generation” Questions of gender, sexuality, and sex are in the foreground of the new teen dramedy. HBO Max

“Beartown” A wrenching but rewarding five-parter from Sweden. HBO and HBO Max

“Behind Her Eyes” A suspenseful six-parter about a love triangle that ends with a cop-out twist. Netflix

“It’s a Sin” The five-part miniseries revisits the first years of the AIDS crisis through a group a friends in London. HBO Max

“Firefly Lane” Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star in the story of a long, intense friendship. Netflix



