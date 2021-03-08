Two digital Van Gogh exhibits are coming to Boston. Here’s how they’re different

But how are “ Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience ” and “ Imagine Van Gogh ” different? Here’s what separates the two experiences.

Not one — but two — immersive exhibits featuring works by the post-Impressionist painter will welcome visitors in 2021. Both digital experiences will project swirling brush strokes and vibrant colors onto floors, walls, and ceilings. Both will offer art-deprived audiences the chance to see larger-than-life versions of “Starry Night” and “Bedroom in Arles.” And both shows are eerily similar to the exhibit featured in the Netflix hit “Emily in Paris.”

‘Imagine Van Gogh’

“Imagine Van Gogh” claims to be the original immersive Van Gogh experience and includes more than 200 paintings spread over 24,000 square feet. The visuals are accompanied by music by great composers including Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, and Satie. And it sold more than 40,000 tickets while touring Canada last year.

At its helm is Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, artists well-regarded for their multimedia work in the quarries at Cathédrale d’images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. “Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in a statement about the show. “Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

“Imagine Van Gogh” will take over the SoWa Power Station, 550 Harrison Ave., Dec. 21-Feb. 20, 2022. Tickets start at $33.99 and are available at boston.imagine-vangogh.com.

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

The other option promises 360-degree, two-story projections that move. That means painted stars will flicker, trees will sway, and birds will flap their wings over 20,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Also featured is a 10-minute virtual reality journey titled “A Day in the Life of the Artist,” which digs into the inspiration behind eight of Van Gogh’s best-known paintings — through the eyes of the artist himself.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has already stopped at more than a dozen places globally, including Beijing, Antwerp, and Brussels. Representatives have not yet announced its exact Boston location, but information will be released “in the coming weeks,” according to Boston Magazine. It opens Sept. 17.

Tickets start at $44.90 and are available on feverup.com.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.