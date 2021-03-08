Parent of Berkshire Bank names two directors

Berkshire Bank’s parent company plans to nominate two new directors to its board as part of an agreement with an investor who has been unhappy with the bank’s performance and management. Boston-based Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. said on Monday that it is adding Misha Zaitzeff, a cofounder of investor HoldCo Asset Management, and a second director to be picked with Holdco’s consent. The company will submit Zaitzeff and the to-be-named director candidate for election at the company’s annual meeting on May 20, along with the current slate of 11 board members. New York-based Holdco controls 3.3 percent of Berkshire’s outstanding shares, and plans to vote all of its shares in favor of the company’s nominees. Zaitzeff said his team believes this agreement is an important step toward strengthening Berkshire’s performance. Berkshire operates 124 branches across seven states, with about $12.8 billion in assets. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

BANKING

South Shore Bank aims for a new look

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank is embarking on a big rebranding campaign this spring that will feature broadcast, digital, outdoor signage, and print ads. The bank will also remake the interiors of its 14 offices and it has revealed a new logo as well, based around the theme of “Sharing Success.” With the new campaign in mind, the bank has hired a new chief marketing officer: Jane Bowman, formerly Boston Globe Media’s vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships. Bowman will report to Pam O’Leary, the bank’s chief operating officer. — JON CHESTO

FINANCE

State Street adds two directors to board

Boston financial services giant State Street Corp. is adding two new directors to its board, Julio Portalatin and John Rhea. Portalatin, 61, was previously chief executive of human resources consulting firm Mercer, and a top executive at insurer AIG before his time at Mercer. Rhea, 55, is a partner at investment bank Centerview Partners. With these two appointments, State Street’s board has 13 members. Chief executive Ron O’Hanley said: “These leaders have a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our global client base, as well as a proven track record of delivering new and innovative solutions for growth.” — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Burger King catches heat for ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ tweet

Burger King opted to take on gender disparity in the restaurant industry with a new culinary scholarship program and a tweet: “Women belong in the kitchen.” It did not go over well. The fast food chain’s United Kingdom division sparked an outcry Monday as critics accused the brand of using a sexist trope as clickbait. The Burger King Foundation, the company’s United States-based nonprofit arm, meanwhile, published a full-page ad with similar language in Monday’s print edition of the New York Times. “Women belong in the kitchen” was bolded in large font that took up much of the ad’s above-the-fold space. “Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there’s a professional kitchen, women belong there,” the ad continued. “But can you guess who’s leading those kitchens these days? Exactly. Only 24 percent of chef positions in America are occupied by women. Want to talk head chefs? The number drops to fewer than 7 percent.” The Burger King Foundation’s H.E.R. (Helping Equalize Restaurants) Scholarship will grant $25,000 apiece to two current female employees who plan to enroll in a culinary program. The foundation will establish similar programs in the United Kingdom and Mexico, Burger King spokeswoman Adrianna Lauricella said in an email. KFC Gaming tweeted a meme in response to Burger King UK with the caption: “The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best time is now.” But Burger King UK rejected the idea. “Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well?” it tweeted. “We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.” — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

GAMING

GameStop turns to Chewy’s founder to lead pivot to online sales

GameStop is tapping Chewy.com’s founder Ryan Cohen to guide the company’s transition to an e-commerce business, according to people familiar with the matter. Cohen, a board member at the videogame retailer, will chair a new board committee tasked with the transformation, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The committee will be tasked with hiring executives to lead its customer care and e-commerce fulfillments, as well as finding a new chief financial officer with technology and e-commerce experience, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

PayPal to acquire Curv

PayPal said it will acquire the cryptocurrency firm Curv as it seeks to beef up its talent pool for handling digital currencies. PayPal, which didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, has been building out a new unit dedicated to furthering its efforts in cryptocurrencies after it began allowing consumers to buy, sell, and hold certain digital currencies in its wallet in recent months. Curv, with about 40 employees, will join that team, the payments giant said Monday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FINANCE

London continues its role as financial center post-Brexit

Reports of London’s decline as a financial center after Brexit may have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, initial public offerings in the UK are firmly on course for a record first quarter, even before any intervention from regulators. This year, listings in the UK have raised 4.6 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), data compiled by Bloomberg show. With food-delivery company Deliveroo, consumer review platform Trustpilot, and infrastructure fund Digital 9 expected to add billions to the tally before the month is up, London is on track to surpass its biggest-ever first quarter in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon acquires stake in cargo airline

Amazon has scooped up a minority stake in a cargo airline that operates a portion of its fast-growing air-cargo division, the latest sign of the company’s long-term ambitions to expand its air-freight operations. Amazon spent $131 million to acquire about 13.5 million shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., the air cargo operator said in a securities filing on Monday, exercising warrants Amazon had previously acquired. Earlier this year, Amazon announced its first aircraft purchases, buying 11 Boeing Co. 767-300 jets to join a fleet of leased planes. The company is also set to complete work later this year on an air-cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Lufthansa, German state railway to replace short-haul flights

Lufthansa and German state railway Deutsche Bahn will cooperate on express-train services that could replace short-haul flights amid heightening concern about aviation’s carbon footprint. Trains will link Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Muenster, and Munich with Lufthansa’s Frankfurt hub nonstop for the first time, according to a statement Monday. Services will start in July, with more cities following in December. — BLOOMBERG NEWS