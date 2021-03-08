Yellen says stimulus unlikely to cause inflation problem

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she said Monday on MSNBC. “[Inflation before the pandemic] was too low rather than too high. If [the stimulus package] turns out to be inflationary, there are tools to deal with that.”

Yellen called the impact on women and minorities from COVID-19 “absolutely tragic.” She has repeatedly rejected concerns that Biden’s stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that runaway inflation could damage the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed fears that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill is so big that it will cause an inflation problem, as she seeks to push the recovery deeper into the US labor market to address longstanding economic disparities.

Treasury yields have soared over the past month as investors built into their outlook a faster trajectory for economic growth and prices in the wake of the bigger-than-expected spending bill.

Yellen said the most urgent action is the House’s vote Tuesday on passing the Senate’s revisions to pandemic-relief bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has predicted approval.

That legislation includes enhanced unemployment benefits until Sept. 6 and stimulus checks for those earning $80,000 or less, and it makes student-loan relief tax-free.

“We have a K-shaped recovery going on, in which high-income people are doing much better than those at the bottom of the economic ladder — low-wage workers and minorities,” Yellen said. The problem predates the coronavirus but was “made immeasurably worse by the pandemic.”

The unemployment rate for Black Americans, who have a disproportionate share of lower-wage jobs and of union membership, was double that of whites during much of the past 50 years in part because policy makers historically pulled back support just as the benefits of growth started reaching lower-income workers — to avoid runaway inflation.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has pledged not to allow the same mistake to be repeated, while his predecessor, Yellen, is preparing to turn from crisis-relief efforts to jobs creation through what the administration calls a “build back better” program that includes infrastructure spending.

US payrolls remain down by more than 9 million compared with the peak before COVID-19 struck. The Black unemployment rate climbed to 9.9 percent in February even as the overall rate fell to 6.2 percent.

Yellen reiterated her expectation for the relief plan to return the United States to “full employment” next year.

Kristalina Georgieva, who heads the International Monetary Fund, during an event with Yellen on Monday applauded what she called the United States’ “very progressive” policies.

Speaking on International Women’s Day, Yellen and Georgieva highlighted the importance of addressing inequalities faced by women — and of bringing more of them into the field of economics.

Women “have to take care of children who can’t be at school. We’re really concerned about permanent scarring from this crisis,” Yellen said.

Yellen, the first woman to head the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department, said women seeking to pursue careers in economics face a number of obstacles from the way beginning economics courses are taught to overly aggressive questioning in college seminars.

“There is a cultural problem in the profession, and we need to change the culture,” Yellen said Monday.

Yellen and Georgieva discussed the obstacles they both faced embarking on economics careers, a profession where even today, women are in a distinct minority to men.

Yellen said studies have shown that the way economics is taught in introductory courses is often a “turn off” for women because the beginning courses do not focus enough on how economics can improve people’s lives.

“The pipeline issue really starts early,” Yellen said. “There are a lot of people who are thinking about how can we reach economics in such a way that it shows women that it is a great way to improve human welfare.”

She said women pursuing degrees in economics often face more hostile questioning in college seminar classes from the men in the class, adding to the hurdles women have to face in pursuing advanced degrees.

Georgieva, who was a top official at the World Bank before taking over at the IMF, said she often encourages women to “don’t be shy, please apply” as a way to overcome the reluctance of women to pursue promotions. “Women may be more self-critical and forego opportunities” in male-dominated organizations.

She said on her first visit to the World Bank to make a presentation, she was wearing a colorful dress but immediately turned around and went to a store to buy a dark suit when she saw how all the men were dressed.

Asked how she handled setbacks in her career, Yellen said that after getting her PhD in economics at Yale she took a job as an assistant professor at Harvard but was passed over for one of a limited number of tenured jobs at Harvard. She said she decided to take a job at the Federal Reserve, and in that position realized how much she enjoyed pursuing economic research as part of making government policy decisions.

“I came to the Fed and discovered how much I enjoyed doing public policy,” she said. “It was a different path but it really took me into a large part of my career.”

It was in this Fed job that Yellen met her future husband and both moved to the University of California Berkeley where they taught for many years before Yellen returned to Washington during the Clinton administration. Yellen is the first person to head all three top economic jobs: the Council of Economic Advisors, the Fed, and the Treasury.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.