Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry draws 17 million viewers

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew more than 17 million viewers on CBS, attracting the sort of massive audience typically reserved for major sporting events.

CBS, owned by ViacomCBS Inc., aired the two-hour prime-time special Sunday night. The network acquired the rights from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and sold advertising during the interview.

An audience of that size is rare on TV these days. It shows America’s continuing fascination with the British royal family, along with Winfrey’s power to corral interview subjects who can capture the nation’s attention.