Amtrak to add private rooms to Northeast regional overnight trains

Amtrak’s Northeast Regional trains will now include private rooms for select trains traveling overnight between Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York, officials said.

The rooms will be available on trains beginning April 5, Amtrak said in a statement. Trains will feature three kinds of private rooms — Roomettes, Bedrooms, and Accessible Bedrooms.

“We offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination that is unique to Amtrak,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. “In addition to all the safety precautions we are taking to make rail travel a safe experience, a private room will enhance the trip and give customers the added benefit of more comfort, space and privacy.”