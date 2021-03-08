Blaze erupts at Kingston, N.H., fire chief’s home

Kingston, N.H., Fire Chief Graham Pellerin safely escaped the home with his wife, son, and two dogs, officials said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

A two-alarm blaze erupted at the home of a New Hampshire fire chief Sunday evening, but firefighters put out the flames in time to save their boss’s home from being a total loss, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to 9 Woodland Drive at 5:42 p.m., officials said. Crews pulled up and saw flames coming from the chief’s home.

A second alarm was struck, and East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren took command as Pellerin focused on his family, according to the statement. Several call and volunteer firefighters also responded and helped save the home, which will need extensive repairs, officials said.

“This is a personal battle. Chief Pellerin is family. We were fighting to save the home of one of our own tonight, and the firefighters performed admirably under difficult circumstances,” Warren said. “What matters most is that Chief Pellerin and his family were not hurt.”

Officials said Pellerin has made arrangements for his family to stay with relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

