Cornel West leaving Harvard teaching post

“I am blessed to announce with my dear brother Mordecai Lyon of The Boycott Times that I am moving from Harvard to Union Theological Seminary in New York City!” West tweeted. “Our struggle for truth & justice continues with style & smiles!”

West confirmed the move via Twitter, after an interview he gave to The Boycott Times.

Cornel West, the philosopher, progressive political activist, and outspoken social critic who last month threatened to leave his Harvard University teaching post following what he said was the denial of his request to be considered for tenure, announced Monday that he’s leaving for a position at Union Theological Seminary.

A Harvard spokesman said Monday that he believed a statement from the divinity school, where West held his primary faculty appointment, would be forthcoming later in the afternoon.

The Globe reported last month that West had threatened to leave after he said the Harvard administration disrespected him by denying his request to be considered for tenure.

Monday’s announcement marks his second acrimonious departure from Harvard, where he’s taught in the law school, divinity school, and Department of African and African American Studies. West first departed in 2002 after a public spat with then-president Lawrence Summers over the quality of West’s scholarship and West’s complaints about the depth of the university’s commitment to affirmative action.

“It is once again this issue of just not putting up with being disrespected,” West told the Globe previously.

West said he had been teaching courses via Zoom during the pandemic from his home in Cambridge. He spent much of 2019 and early 2020 traveling the country as cochairman of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Harvard spokesman Jonathan Swain told the Globe last month that he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the offer the university made to West but gave details on the process he recently underwent.

Following normal procedures, a faculty committee from both schools to which West is affiliated recently recommended his reappointment at his current rank, a decision endorsed by the deans of both schools and the university provost, Swain said.

West was also recently appointed to the Victor S. Thomas Professorship of Public Philosophy, an endowed chair position, at the Harvard Divinity School, the university said. The faculty committee was only in charge of reviewing his reappointment and does not have authority to conduct a review for tenure, Swain said.

West, however, had maintained that the latest dispute began when, after a positive five-year review this year, he asked to be considered for the tenure process. He said his request was denied based on the substance of his work.

“What I’m told is it’s too risky. And these are quotes. It’s too fraught. And I’m too controversial,” West said last month.

The controversy comes during a time of increased scrutiny of Harvard’s tenure process. In January of last year, more than 100 faculty signed a letter to Claudine Gay, dean for the faculty of arts and sciences, that prompted her to open an inquiry into the process.

The professors called for a review that took into account the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Longstanding criticisms of the process boiled over in 2019, when hundreds of scholars protested Harvard’s decision to deny tenure to Lorgia García Peña, an ethnic studies scholar whose work involves race and ethnicity.

After West initially threatened to quit Harvard last month, more than 60 doctoral students at the university penned a letter in support of him.

West’s departure, the students said, would deal “a devastating blow” to all scholars of color.

“If Professor Cornel West, one of the most important intellectuals of our time, is not deemed worthy of tenure, we must ask — what is the inherent message Harvard is sending to generations of Black scholars and intellectuals?” the students wrote in a letter posted online Monday. “This is an urgent matter of equity and parity for the University.”

