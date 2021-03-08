Dorchester man, 33, faces federal charges after nine guns recovered from residence, Quincy storage unit

Boston and Randolph police apprehended Peterson around 4:48 p.m. Friday in Randolph on a federal warrant tied to a “collaborative drug investigation,” the statement said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the man as Omari Peterson. A lawyer for Peterson declined to comment.

A 33-year-old Dorchester man is facing drug and gun charges following his arrest Friday, when Boston police seized three loaded handguns from his residence before recovering six additional firearms the following day from a Quincy storage unit as part of the probe, authorities said.

Arresting officers recovered two bags of cocaine from Peterson, the statement said, and authorities later executed a search warrant at his residence on Brunswick Street in Dorchester, where they seized a .45 caliber Sig Sauer P220 handgun, .380 caliber Ruger LCP handgun, and .357 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, all loaded.

In addition, police said, investigators recovered “several additional rounds of various caliber ammunition and an additional plastic bag containing cocaine.” Then on Saturday, the statement said, officials continued the probe by executing another search warrant at a storage unit in Quincy.

Here’s what they allegedly found at location number two:

“Upon the completion of the search, officers had safely located and recovered an additional six loaded handguns (Smith & Wesson M&P, Beretta 96, Glock 17, Glock 30, Ruger SR40, Ruger SP101), a large quantity of various caliber ammunition, several large capacity feeding devices including one capable of holding thirty rounds, a quantity of assorted prescription pills, 92 strips of suboxone, approximately $10,000.00 in U.S. Currency along with personal papers in the name of the suspect,” the statement said.

Peterson was slated to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon in US District Court in Boston on a charge of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base and cocaine, according to legal filings.

Boston police said he also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, distribution of class D drugs and receiving stolen property.

An FBI affidavit filed in the federal case against Peterson alleged that he’s been “actively selling crack cocaine” and other drugs since as early as January in the Boston area. On Feb. 18, the filing said, Peterson agreed to sell half an ounce of crack cocaine for $800 to a cooperating witness secretly working with law enforcement.

The cooperating witness, the affidavit said, has a criminal history that includes prior arrests for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and drug distribution.

The affidavit said Peterson allegedly “delivered approximately 10.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately 2.2 grams of suspected powder cocaine in exchange for $800” to the witness.

Boston Police also seized at least six guns during other arrests over the weekend, a police spokesman said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.