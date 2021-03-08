Electrical malfunction caused fire at Kingston, N.H., fire chief’s home

A fire that heavily damaged the home of Kingston N.H., Fire Chief Graham Pellerin on Sunday was caused by an issue with the electric wiring, officials said Monday.
Pellerin, who has had to leave the home along with his wife and son while repairs are done, is expected to speak with reporters Monday afternoon. Pellerin, his family and their two dogs are staying with friends.
“I am overwhelmed by the amount of support my family has received over the past 24 hours. It truly means everything to us,” Pellerin said in a statement Monday. “I am used to fighting fires, but I have never been in the role of property owner, dealing with the aftermath of insurance claims and sudden relocation. It has certainly given me new perspective on the job.”
The Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District is collecting donations for the Pellerin family. Donations can be mailed to the organization at P.O. Box 1288 Hampton, N.H. 03843.
Arriving firefighters discovered heavy fire billowing out of the Woodland Drive home about 5:42 p.m. Sunday. Pellerin stepped aside as the on-scene commander, making way for East Kingston Chief Edward Warren to lead the fight against the flames.
“This is a personal battle. Chief Pellerin is family. We were fighting to save the home of one of our own tonight, and the firefighters performed admirably under difficult circumstances,” Warren said in a statement. “What matters most is that Chief Pellerin and his family were not hurt.”
The aggressive work of the firefighters, including numerous call and volunteer fire departments sending mutual aid, saved the home. Fire crews from Kingston, East Kingston, Brentwood, Plaistow, Hampstead, Exeter, Epping, Danville, Newton, Raymond, Sandown, and Lee all responded on Sunday.
