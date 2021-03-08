Electrical malfunction caused fire at Kingston, N.H., fire chief’s home

A fire that heavily damaged the home of Kingston N.H., Fire Chief Graham Pellerin on Sunday was caused by an issue with the electric wiring, officials said Monday.

Pellerin, who has had to leave the home along with his wife and son while repairs are done, is expected to speak with reporters Monday afternoon. Pellerin, his family and their two dogs are staying with friends.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of support my family has received over the past 24 hours. It truly means everything to us,” Pellerin said in a statement Monday. “I am used to fighting fires, but I have never been in the role of property owner, dealing with the aftermath of insurance claims and sudden relocation. It has certainly given me new perspective on the job.”