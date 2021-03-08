Firefighter injured falling down elevator shaft at Dedham CVS

A Dedham firefighter was injured Sunday morning when he fell down an elevator shaft while responding to a two-alarm fire at a CVS Pharmacy, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 947 Providence Highway, near the Legacy Place shopping center, according to Deputy Fire Chief James Neilan.

The firefighter fell 15 feet, Neilan said. He was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released. No one else was injured.