Firefighter injured falling down elevator shaft at Dedham CVS

A Dedham firefighter was injured Sunday morning when he fell down an elevator shaft while responding to a two-alarm fire at a CVS Pharmacy, officials said.
The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 947 Providence Highway, near the Legacy Place shopping center, according to Deputy Fire Chief James Neilan.
The firefighter fell 15 feet, Neilan said. He was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released. No one else was injured.
A CVS spokesperson said COVID-19 vaccine appointments set to take place at the Dedham pharmacy are being rescheduled and will be administered at another location.
“We’re working directly with each patient to ensure they receive a new vaccine appointment,” the company said in a statement.
CVS officials said the fire was caused by electrical problems, though fire department officials could not confirm this Sunday afternoon.
Crews from several neighboring communities, including Westwood, Needham, Quincy, and Boston, assisted in managing the fire, the department said in a statement.
