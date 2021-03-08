Franklin man allegedly drove 142 MPH on New Hampshire Route 16

A 20-year-old Franklin man was clocked by New Hampshire State Police allegedly driving 142 miles an hour on Route 16 in Rochester Sunday night, police said.

Christopher M. Fren was allegedly behind the wheel and he was charged with reckless operation after police were able to stop the vehicle near the Rochester Toll Plaza around 8 p.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

“As a result of the roadside investigation, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed,’' State Police wrote in a two paragraph press release.