Gold Star families are more important than royal families

CBS spent weeks hyping the show, and, along with just about every other media outlet in the world, will spend weeks more hyping its alleged bombshell revelations.

If you have watched TV or read a newspaper in the last 24 hours, you would be under the distinct impression that the most important story, actually the only story, in the world right now is Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The metal box containing the flag honoring Army Sergeant Shane Duffy, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2008, was burned but the flag survived the fire Saturday at his parents' home in Taunton.

One of those bombshells, apparently, is that some members of the British royal family are racist.

So, the family representing an institution and empire that for centuries oversaw and gained untold riches from the colonization and exploitation of millions of indigenous people contains some members who are racist?

Shocking.

In this day and age, it is utterly preposterous to pay so much attention to something as patently ridiculous as a royal family.

Harry and Meghan seem like nice people so I’d like to think even they would agree that it might be worth paying more attention to a Gold Star family in need.

Frances and Keavin Duffy Sr. raised four kids in a modest Cape on Tremont Street in Taunton. One of them was Shane Duffy. Shane was a tough kid. At Taunton High, he played through a football game despite suffering a broken collarbone.

Shane enlisted in the Army after high school. He was a sergeant with the First Battalion of the 87th Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division.

On June 4, 2008, Shane and two other soldiers, Sergeant Cody Legg and Specialist Jonathan Emard, were killed in a firefight in Sharqat. Shane left a wife named Jamie and an infant daughter named MacKenzie, not to mention a lot of brothers and sisters in arms.

Some of those veterans are part of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, who built, in the Seaport, the nation’s first memorial to those who died in service after 9/11. Shane Duffy’s name is one of more than 300 now on that memorial.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes empowers veterans and supports Gold Star families. Shane’s sister, Kelsey Powers, is the group’s communications director and her colleagues were quick to respond after a fire destroyed Keavin and Frances Duffy’s home on Saturday, setting up a relief fund.

Kelsey Powers said the fire started on the roof so the smoke detectors had not gone off before her parents’ neighbors, Rick and Sherry Navarro, pounded on their door, alerting them to the flames. Another neighbor, Randy Bradshaw, aided in the rescue, too. The Duffys’ three dogs, a German shepherd and two Jack Russells, also got out safely. But they lost all of their possessions.

Keavin Duffy is a retired Taunton firefighter. He and his wife regularly drop ice cream off at some of the city’s firehouses. The Duffys knew all the firefighters who responded.

“The firefighters were so supportive of my family after Shane died,” Kelsey Powers said. “They’ve always been there for us.”

The Duffys lost a treasure trove of family photos. But firefighters were able to retrieve a couple of things of special meaning to the family. Somehow the flag that was presented to Frances Duffy after Shane’s funeral survived, though the metal box that holds it was burned. A letter Senator Ted Kennedy wrote to the Duffys after Shane was killed in action also survived. The glass frame containing the letter was badly damaged, but the letter itself was untouched.

For now, Keavin and Frances Duffy are staying at a hotel near Kelsey’s home.

Kelsey said her siblings and parents are overwhelmed by how many people have reached out to help them.

“I can’t believe the outpouring of support, but at the same time I can,” she said. “It just shows how great people are, especially with what’s going on. So many people are hurting right now in the pandemic, but they’re willing to stop and help us.”

Keavin and Frances Duffy escaped with only the clothes on their backs. And yet they are richer by far than any member of any royal family.





















































Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.