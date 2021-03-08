Meteor spotted across sky over Vermont, NASA reports

A meteor roared across northern Vermont at 47,000 miles an hour Sunday evening, startling people in neighboring Canada and Maine, according to NASA Meteor Watch.
Scientists report the meteor arrived 52 miles above Mount Mansfield State Forest around 5:48 p.m.
“Eyewitnesses in the Northeast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this evening around 5:38 PM Eastern Standard Time,’' NASA Meteor Watch posted on its Facebook page. “Analysis of their reports shows that the meteor occurred over northern Vermont, first appearing at a height of 52 miles (84 kilometers) above Mount Mansfield State Forest.”
For anyone who was wondering about the big boom / meteor earlier today in #btv #vermont , I dug through some webcam footage and found this on the WCAX / BTV Airport webcam- watch the upper left. pic.twitter.com/oyVLSoVahP— Jeremy LaClair (@JeremyLaclair) March 8, 2021
The meteor traveled in a northeasterly direction and covered 33 miles at 47,000 miles an hour, according to NASA. “It traversed 33 miles (53 kilometers) through the upper atmosphere before burning up 33 miles (53 kilometers) above Beach Hill in Orleans County south of Newport,’' NASA reported.
News agencies in Vermont reported getting dozens of phone calls from readers and viewers after they heard loud booms as the meteor flamed across the blue skies. The Burlington Free Press reported some readers likened the meteor’s flight to the sound of a shooting range.
Burlington station WCAX said its camera at the Burlington Airport captured the fast-moving object for a few brief moments.
NASA reported it was hoping that it will receive some videos of the celestial activity.
