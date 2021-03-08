Meteor spotted across sky over Vermont, NASA reports

A meteor roared across northern Vermont at 47,000 miles an hour Sunday evening, startling people in neighboring Canada and Maine, according to NASA Meteor Watch.

Scientists report the meteor arrived 52 miles above Mount Mansfield State Forest around 5:48 p.m.

“Eyewitnesses in the Northeast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this evening around 5:38 PM Eastern Standard Time,’' NASA Meteor Watch posted on its Facebook page. “Analysis of their reports shows that the meteor occurred over northern Vermont, first appearing at a height of 52 miles (84 kilometers) above Mount Mansfield State Forest.”