Pedestrian fatally struck in Malden

“The Malden Police have informed us that there was a fatal pedestrian accident on Hunting Street in front of the Econo Lodge,” said the tweet from the official City of Malden account. “Please avoid the area for the time being.”

The city confirmed the person’s death via Twitter in a message posted at 2:45 p.m.

A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Malden on Monday, city officials said.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and email seeking comment. The age and gender of the victim weren’t immediately disclosed.

A report from NECN-TV said an SUV was removed from the top of a brick wall at the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





