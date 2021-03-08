Pedestrian fatally struck in Malden

A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Malden on Monday, city officials said.
The city confirmed the person’s death via Twitter in a message posted at 2:45 p.m.
“The Malden Police have informed us that there was a fatal pedestrian accident on Hunting Street in front of the Econo Lodge,” said the tweet from the official City of Malden account. “Please avoid the area for the time being.”
A police spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and email seeking comment. The age and gender of the victim weren’t immediately disclosed.
A report from NECN-TV said an SUV was removed from the top of a brick wall at the scene.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.