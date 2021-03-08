Rhode Island is about to get stimulus money from the federal government. How should it be spent?

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m ashamed to admit that I skipped the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 128,121 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 333 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.9 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,541. There were 141 people in the hospital, and 89,520 residents were fully vaccinated.

Over the weekend, the US Senate approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan, and the House is expected to follow suit as soon as Tuesday.

That means $1,400 checks for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year or couples making less than $150,000, an extension of the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, and an expansion of the child tax credit.

State and local governments will also receive a financial windfall, including well over $1 billion for Rhode Island. So how should the state and our cities and towns spend the money? I asked a few experts for their initial thoughts.

Seth Magaziner

State Treasurer

Stimulus funding should be used to heal the damage to Rhode Island caused by COVID-19 and to lay the groundwork for a strong and broad-based economic recovery. The top priorities should be expanded educational programming to help students make up for ground lost over the past year, targeted support for small businesses and those seeking to start new businesses, and expanded access to job training programs that can help displaced workers get the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century economy. All Rhode Islanders should have access to these resources, with targeted outreach to hardest-hit communities.

Marcela Betancur

Latino Policy Institute

State funds should be used to expand social supports to fill in the gaps created over the last 12 months in areas such as cash assistance, food access, childcare, and continued extension to Medicare. Within municipalities, funds should be allocated toward tenant and landlord supports as well as toward the various needs and industries of small BIPOC businesses.

Erin Donovan-Boyle

Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

We should invest in vaccination distribution, deploy rapid test kits for utilization at schools, travel ports and high-traffic areas, provide marketing dollars to our convention and visitors bureaus to encourage tourism and enhance consumer confidence to travel and events, support the state’s small business programs, fully fund Real Jobs Rhode Island and other programs that help retrain workers, and improve access to high-speed broadband internet.

Cortney Nicolato

United Way of Rhode Island

With the state now realizing an influx for housing assistance, the greatest needs we continue to hear relate to transportation and out-of-school educational opportunities, particularly for the social and emotional wellbeing of our youth. Rhode Islanders need help with transportation assistance and RIPTA vouchers so they can get to work, to school, and more. And too many families already facing challenges have had those barriers made worse by the pandemic. I’d love to see stimulus funding support these areas the same away we’ve seen it dedicated to housing and job training.

Dave Chenevert

Rhode Island Manufacturers Association

I would suggest paying down the unemployment insurance fund. All businesses are going to get hit with the increase in the rates, small and large. In addition, try to plug the deficit in the state budget if feasible.

Mike Stenhouse

Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity

In short, the federal money should be spent to broadly improve Rhode Island’s dismal business climate by reducing taxes on business and investment. That should include the sales tax, tangible assets tax, and the capital gains tax.

⚓ If you missed the front page of Sunday’s Globe, make sure you check out profile of Rhode Island’s Mike Donilon, who might be the most influential person in President Biden’s White House. Read more.

⚓ During his inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Governor Dan McKee called on Rhode Islanders to stay hopeful as we face the public health and economic crises created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island lags behind the national average in higher education spending, and while it “considerably overspends” on K-to-12 education, those investments aren’t producing great test scores or getting to the cities that need help the most. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Elle Wibisono, who was recently named a John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellow She and two other University of Rhode Island graduates will spend the next year in Washington, D.C., working on ocean and coastal policy issues. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island may name astrangia poculata the official state coral. Seriously. Read more.

⚓ The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families said Friday that neglect contributed to the deaths of two young sisters from a house fire just before Christmas. Read more.

⚓ Health: My colleague Jonathan Saltzman reports that BioGen, which hosted what turned out to be a massive COVID-19 superspreader event in Boston in February 2020, has had a rough year. Read more.

⚓ Royalty: Here’s what we learned from Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Read more.

⚓ Marijuana: Public consumption of recreational pot is still banned under Massachusetts law, which leaves a lot of folks wondering where they’re supposed to use the stuff. Read more.

⚓ Sports: There has never been a better time in baseball to be a shortstop. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee is scheduled to visit a food pantry on Dexter Street in Providence at noon.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee has a lengthy agenda for its 5 p.m. meeting.

⚓ The House Committee on Health and Human Services meets at 6 p.m. One of the items on the agenda is a resolution that would create a study commission on Medicare for all in Rhode Island.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.