R.I. teachers, school staff no longer shown as eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

However, on Monday morning the pharmacy chain, which receives doses from the state and not through the federal government’s retail pharmacy program, stopped listing this group as eligible to receive a vaccine.

PROVIDENCE — Teachers, school staff, and child-care providers rejoiced when Walgreens listed them as eligible to start booking a COVID-19 vaccine on its portal on Friday , making the retail pharmacy the second place educators could get a shot even though they were not yet eligible through the state.

A screenshot of the Walgreens vaccine portal.

Only residents who are 65 and older and Rhode Islanders who are residents or staff members in a congregate living facility can book an appointment with Walgreens as of Monday morning.

It’s unclear how or why Walgreens listed teachers and school staff as eligible on Friday, and why it pulled their eligibility days later.

A Walgreens spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Walgreens’ move to add teachers came just days after President Biden on March 2 called on states to begin prioritizing teachers and related staff as essential workers in the vaccination schedule. CVS Health, which does participate in the federal program, made teachers and related staff eligible to receive the vaccine starting March 3, the morning after Biden issued the call.

Rhode Island has not yet prioritized teachers in the state’s vaccine rollout. Governor Daniel J. McKee, who has said he would like teachers to become eligible soon, said last Thursday that more guidance would come out later this week.

