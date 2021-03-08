UMass Amherst official blasts students for violating COVID-19 safety protocols with large weekend party

“Sadly, it has happened again—a group of students flagrantly flouted the rules over the weekend,” LaBanc wrote. “It has become clear that a relatively small but highly visible subsection of the student population in the Amherst area feels entitled to break the agreed-upon policies and rules so they can party, with no regard for the health and safety of their peers.”

The strongly worded missive came from Brandi Hephner LaBanc, vice chancellor for student affairs and campus life.

Some 200 students at UMass Amherst on Saturday gathered for a raucous party in flagrant violation of COVID-19 safety protocols, a campus official Monday said in a note to students.

The party in question, she wrote, occurred Saturday. The day coincided with the traditional “Blarney Blowout” festivities normally held the first weekend in March. The blowout was supposed to be a far more muted affair with no large crowds this year, owing to the pandemic.

Evidently not every student got the message.

“On Saturday afternoon, the Amherst Police Department was called by local residents to disperse a crowd of about 200 students who had gathered in violation of university policy, town expectations, and state public health mandates,” LaBanc wrote. “The crowd of mostly unmasked individuals was dispersed and citations were issued to the hosts.”

She said the scofflaws will face stiff consequences.

“Those students identified as being involved—hosting or attending—will be issued an interim suspension,” LaBanc wrote. “If a student also lives on campus, they will face the additional consequence of an interim housing restriction (which requires moving out of the halls) as they pose an immediate health risk to other residents.”

She said the UMass Student Conduct & Community Standards staff has received nearly 1,000 referrals since the beginning of the year, the vast majority of which have been for pandemic-related infractions.

“All students involved [in the weekend revelry] will have their appropriate due process, but under no circumstances will they continue as a university student in the interim,” LaBanc wrote. “The actions of these haughty few are not representative of the larger student population who consistently demonstrate their commitment to public safety. This incident (and others like it) will be dealt with swiftly and effectively so those of you abiding by the rules can enjoy more university privileges.”

She also praised the majority of students who have abided by the rules during the once-in-a-generation health crisis.

“Thank you to those that have diligently followed the rules—I want you to feel seen and appreciated,” LaBanc wrote. “I hope the good actors of the student body understand this approach as a supportive effort for a successful semester ahead.”

Prior to last weekend, concerns had been raised about the impending Blarney Blowout.

“People are absolutely going to party. If people were going to party while UMass was locked down – which they did – then imagine their actions on a day which has historically been designated for partying,” said Nathan Strauss, a junior at UMass, in an interview last week.

About 5,400 students are living on campus, with more than 7,000 students living off campus in town.

Ahead of Blarney, the school “will monitor the situation as needed,” Ed Blaguszewski, a university spokesman had said in an e-mail Saturday. The school is working with the town to “ensure a peaceful environment for both students and local residents.

“Students should anticipate a visible law enforcement presence in Amherst on certain days,” he said.

Spread of the virus has been attributed to student socialization on and off campus, Blaguszewski said. Three fraternities were placed on interim suspension pending conduct investigations after they allegedly threw parties that violated COVID-19 guidelines, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian reported last month.

“Just given the fact that COVID hasn’t prevented any large parties thus far, I don’t see it being much different for Blarney,” said junior Jess Furjanic. “Parties are still going to happen, and people may just try to be a bit more discreet about it. I’m really hoping it doesn’t lead to a surge in cases.”

