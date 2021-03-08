Woman killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill

A 32-year-old woman driving northbound on Interstate 495 in Haverhill was killed after losing control of her vehicle and rolling over, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in a post on their website. The driver, identified as Loida Payero, of Newburyport, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The vehicle’s passenger, a 7-year-old female, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital.
Payero was traveling northbound when she lost control of the van, a 2006 Chrysler, causing it to roll over. State Police are investigating the crash.
Troopers closed the right travel lane for approximately three hours while investigating the crash.
