Here’s what the CDC says you can do once you’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19

During a White House COVID-19 briefing Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky specified what qualifies as a fully vaccinated person. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after a person has received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said.

About one year into the pandemic, the federal guidance says fully vaccinated people can socialize a bit more freely, giving Americans the first glimpse at what a return to a new normal might look like in the months ahead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released long-awaited guidance on what people can do after they’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Advertisement

“We believe these new recommendations are an important first step in our efforts to resume everyday activities in our communities,” Walensky said. “However, we remain in the midst of a serious pandemic, and so over 90 percent of our population is not fully vaccinated, but we are working hard to get there.”

Walensky also noted that the guidance released Monday is the CDC’s initial recommendations, and the agency will continue to update it as more people get vaccinated, the levels of COVID-19 infections decline, and as its understanding of COVID-19 immunity improves.

Here’s what the CDC said you can do once you’ve been vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing.

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 indoors without wearing masks or social distancing.

Refrain from quarantining and testing after knowingly being exposed to COVID-19 if they are asymptomatic.

Fully vaccinated people should still:

Wear masks and practice physical distancing while in public.

Wear masks, physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for COVID-19 or who live with someone who is unvaccinated and at increased risk for COVID-19.

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, gather outdoors or in a well-ventilated space, and adhere to other public health measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

Avoid large- and medium-sized in-person gatherings.

Get tested if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Here’s a look at the CDC’s guidance for visits between people who have been vaccinated and those who haven’t, with specifications for circumstances of the unvaccinated people to determine the level of risk that socializing poses.

People who have been fully vaccinated visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household where no one is at risk of severe COVID-19 can:

Visit indoors without anyone wearing a mask or social distancing, with low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

An example provided by the CDC includes fully vaccinated grandparents visiting indoors with their unvaccinated, healthy daughter and her healthy children as long as the unvaccinated people are not at risk for severe COVID-19.

People who have been fully vaccinated visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household where members are at risk of severe COVID-19 should:

Visit while all attendees of the gathering are taking precautions like wearing masks, keeping at least 6 feet away from others, and visiting outdoors or in a well-ventilated space.

An example provided by the CDC includes a fully vaccinated person visiting with a person who is 70 years old and therefore at risk for severe COVID-19. The CDC recommends that the gathering takes place outdoors, while everyone wears well-fitting masks, and maintains at least 6 feet of distance.

The CDC notes that visits between people who have been fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households poses a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, because two unvaccinated households still pose a risk to each other.

People who have been fully vaccinated visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households should:

Visit while everyone involved is taking precautions like visiting outdoors or in a well-ventilated space, wearing well-fitted masks, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.

An example provided by the CDC includes fully vaccinated grandparents visiting with their unvaccinated, healthy daughter and her healthy children and the daughter’s unvaccinated neighbors coming over. The CDC recommends that the gathering takes place outdoors, while everyone wears well-fitting masks, and maintains at least 6 feet of distance.

Guidance on bigger gatherings and travel remains unchanged

The CDC said it was not updating its travel recommendations and requirements for vaccinated people, meaning the agency still recommends everyone stay home and avoid travel.

Advertisement

The agency also recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, avoid medium- or large-sized in-person gatherings and follow local guidance that may restrict the size of gatherings.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.