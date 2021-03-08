fb-pixel Skip to main content

If you’re vaccinated, when should you wear a mask? Take this quiz to find out

Vaccinated individuals may start attending small indoor gatherings without masks in some circumstances.

By John Hancock Globe Staff,Updated March 8, 2021, 1 hour ago
Peter Hamlin/Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on small gatherings on Monday, declaring it safe for vaccinated adults to begin resuming some activities they had stopped due to the pandemic.

According to the CDC’s new guidance, vaccinated adults can safely attend small indoor gatherings without wearing masks with other vaccinated individuals or non-vaccinated individuals from a single household, as long as those individuals do not live with someone who is considered high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Answer the questions below to see when it is and isn’t safe to gather with others indoors:


John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hancock_JohnD.

