If you’re vaccinated, when should you wear a mask? Take this quiz to find out

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on small gatherings on Monday, declaring it safe for vaccinated adults to begin resuming some activities they had stopped due to the pandemic.

According to the CDC’s new guidance, vaccinated adults can safely attend small indoor gatherings without wearing masks with other vaccinated individuals or non-vaccinated individuals from a single household, as long as those individuals do not live with someone who is considered high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Answer the questions below to see when it is and isn’t safe to gather with others indoors: