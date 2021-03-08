Mass. reports 25,931 new COVID-19 vaccinations

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Teacher Jennifer Hogan, a reading specialist in the Lynn Public Schools, she got her coronavirus vaccine at a CVS last week.
Teacher Jennifer Hogan, a reading specialist in the Lynn Public Schools, she got her coronavirus vaccine at a CVS last week.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 25,931 to 2,143,793, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 48,234 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.1 percent of the 2,433,760 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,428,657 first shots and 700,741 second shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported 14,395 administered shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused nearly 16,000 deaths in the state.


Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.

