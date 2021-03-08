‘My selfless friend’: Serena Williams shares her support for Meghan Markle following interview with Oprah

Throughout her conversation with Winfrey, Meghan touched on how the negative press from British tabloids — which often featured racist headlines — affected her mentally and emotionally. The situation became so taxing that Meghan said she was driven to having suicidal thoughts.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble,” Williams wrote. “Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Following Meghan Markle’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the Duchess of Sussex disclosed her profound struggles with mental health while a senior member of the royal family, American tennis star Serena Williams shared a strong message of support for her “selfless friend.”

She also divulged that prior to her and Prince Harry’s son Archie being born, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be” that were expressed by at least one unspecified member of the royal family.

Williams said she knows firsthand “the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down, and demonize us.”

She has faced her own share of attacks — especially for calling out perceived sexism in tennis.

“We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip, and tabloid journalism,” Williams wrote. “The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal.”

During the interview with Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she is expecting a baby girl with Harry. Williams said she wants Meghan’s future daughter, as well as her own daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and all other daughters “to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

“Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control,” Williams wrote. “Against such things there is now law.”

